“Discreet but always present. It will not be forgotten “

Emotion and tears today for one of the last greetings to Giampiero Galeazzi. The historic voice of sports journalism, from rowing to tennis, and a fan of the Lazio he passed away on Friday at the age of 75 after a long battle with diabetes. In the funeral home set up in the Capitol there are many personalities from sport and not only who wanted to say goodbye for the last time “Steak“The president of Lazio was also present Claudio Lotito who told the reporters present: “He was always present in a discreet way and with great competence, I often received calls to encourage me to carry on my line. I remember it with great affection. He had a style, as they say in the stately icastic jargon, that is direct, which made sensations and emotions come alive, he was able to translate them and pull them out of each of us. A person to whom all our recognition goes for an authentic and true type of journalism that correctly represented the emotions of the moment and portrayed them in such a condition as to also constitute a message for the younger generations “.

“I will ask that it be remembered also during the game because I believe that a person like him, beyond the character, should not be forgotten but should be handed down to the younger generations.“. Also on the coffin white and blue shirt with the number 9 to accompany Galeazzi not his last trip.

Also the communication manager Roberto Rao wrote a message for Galeazzi: “A life for sport. As an athlete and journalist, a passion always told with competence and emotion. And with a big white and blue heart. Hello Giampiero “.