discriminated against one in seven, 5,898 killed

Between the approx 100 countries monitored, persecution increases in absolute terms and those showing a definable high, very high or extreme level rise from 74 to 76. Christians killed for reasons related to faith grow by over 23% (5,898, over a thousand more than the previous year), with Nigeria always the epicenter of massacres (4,650) together with other sub-Saharan African nations affected by the anti-Christian violence: in the top 10 of the countries with the most violence against Christians there are 7 African nations.

Then the phenomenon of one grows “Refugee” Church because there are more and more Christians fleeing persecution. China’s model of centralized control over religious freedom is emulated by other countries. Finally, the dossier highlights that authoritarian governments (and criminal organizations) use Covid-19 restrictions to weaken Christian communities. There is also the problem related to the rape and forced marriages of women belonging to the Christian community where it is a small minority, as in Pakistan.

“The first place ofAfghanistan in the World Watch List – declares Cristian Nani, director of Porte Aperte / Open Doors – is a cause for deep concern. In addition to the incalculable suffering for the small and hidden Christian community in Afghanistan, it sends a very clear message to Islamic extremists around the world: ‘Continue your brutal struggle, victory is possible’. Groups like the Islamic State and the Alliance of Democratic Forces now believe their goal of establishing an Islamic caliphate is once again achievable. We cannot underestimate the cost in terms of human lives and misery this newfound sense of invincibility is causing “.

The ten countries where the persecution against Christians is greatest are: Afghanistan, North Korea, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Eritrea, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, India.