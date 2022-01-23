Discrimination on the green pass, “Putin deserves respect” and Berlusconi: so, today …

– the Deputy Admiral of the German Navy made the grave mistake of telling the truth during a conference in India. Kay-Achim Schoenbach explained that “Ukraine will never be able to retrieve the Crimea“And that a Putin “The respect it deserves must be given.” Obviously he resigned, and as a soldier he was wrong to expose himself so much. But he is right.

– interesting interview with Cesare Mirabelli, present emeritus of the Constitutional Court. As you know in Italy we have 18 thousand different regulations on green passes, super green pass and green pass booster. In Europe the rules are different. For example: the EU certificate lasts nine months from the first vaccination cycle, the Italian one six months. It is true that the European pass could only be considered useful for arriving in Italy (but then you could not move from home or even go to a hotel), given that there is a dispute, which right prevails? According to Mirabelli, the European one. That is, it would win the EU green pass and its longer duration

– Bela Crkva in an Orthodox church a new fresco was inaugurated on the Universal judgment. Nothing strange, except that the painter thought well of depicting the Croatian cardinal Alojzije Stepinac in hell. And he didn’t take it very well. We understand that Serbs and Croats have not yet learned to love each other, let’s say

– the return of Mario Balotelli in the national team. It’s okay that we are desperate, with no injured Church. But relying on a striker almost never decisive even at the beginning, and certainly not now that he is on the margins of great football, it seems to me a sesquipedale nonsense.

– Berlusconi he takes a step to the side and the race to the Quirinale reopens. Buy the popcorn, it will be fun

– shock shooting a Taranto. A guy tries to steal a Porsche, gets pinched, a police car arrives and what does he do? He takes out his pistol and unloads the magazine at the officers, point blank. Fortunately, no deaths. But the images leave you speechless: but how can you be so stupid as to go from the charge of attempted theft (you get away with a caress) to that of double attempted murder?

– after all the can-can on the president’s Swiss funds Attilio Fontana, the prosecutor asks for archiving. It is becoming almost boring to always comment on the same story: before condemning in the newspapers, it would be better to wait for the results of the trials