Diseased patients struggle amid covid-zero confinement

What is happening in Shanghai? This is how confinement is lived in the city 2:59

(CNN) — On a cold March afternoon in a city under lockdown in northeast China’s Jilin Province, Chang Liping stood in front of a hospital, desperate and unsure where to go.

Chang had been fighting to get her husband, who suffers from kidney disease, to undergo dialysis for four days, a routine treatment that became a seeming impossibility after their city, Changchun, was forced into a strict lockdown. , earlier that month, in response to an outbreak of covid-19.

She had taken him to the hospital designated for residents whose blocks of flats, like theirs, had positive cases of Covid-19, Chang said. Still, they were rejected. The best thing a community worker could do, according to Chang, was to add her husband to a waiting list.

“But how can he wait? … He has been afraid to eat and drink for four days … for fear of poisoning his body,” Chang said. “The hospital won’t let us in, and we don’t know where to go… now I have to watch him die?”

This is what Shanghai looks like on the first day of confinement due to covid-19 0:50

In another part of the city, Li Chenxi was also in a panic, unable to access care for her mother, who has endometrial cancer. For more than two weeks, her mother had not received treatment after the industrial city of 8.5 million people went into lockdown on March 11. Her local hospital was not accepting patients during the outbreak, Li said, and she had not found another available place.

“The only thing we can do is wait. But the tumor will not wait for us. The tumor grows every day,” Li said.

“There are so many diseases that are more serious than Covid… My mother has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and I just want to get the medicine as soon as possible so I can keep her alive,” Li said through tears.

For Li and Chang, their loved ones’ individual health crises are inexorably caught up in China’s larger one, as the country grapples with its first major Covid-19 outbreak in more than two years. Now several cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai and others in the country’s northern “rust belt,” have been placed under government-ordered lockdowns, part of China’s uncompromising “zero-Covid” strategy.

For two years, that approach — trying to eradicate all infections through strict isolation measures, mass testing and tracing, and harsh lockdowns — has been hailed as a success by the ruling Communist Party.

But now, as the country struggles to control a weeks-long outbreak of the highly infectious BA.2 omicron variant, horror stories like those of Chang and Li are also becoming part of what “zero-Covid” means. for China.

An overwhelmed health system in China

Within that “zero-Covid” regime, medical systems can quickly be overwhelmed by requirements to isolate all positive cases, regardless of severity, even after rules were relaxed last month to allow patients be sent to a central quarantine facility and not just hospitals.

The regular tasks of medical workers can also be complicated by procedures to prevent cross-contamination, while hospital emergency rooms are regularly closed for “disinfection” due to exposure to covid-19.

And for those in lockdown, traveling to the hospital can be challenging, often requiring special permission or ambulances.

All of this has had the unintended consequence of putting the health of vulnerable people at risk, as health authorities try to protect the country against a massive outbreak of covid-19.

Local governments dealing with recent COVID-19 outbreaks have recognized these shortcomings and, in many cases, have implemented support hotlines and other measures, such as permits to leave restricted premises, to help people access information. medical care.

But this may not always be enough.

In response to a request for comment from CNN, the Changchun municipal government on Wednesday said it had already addressed access to medical treatment and issued directives “emphasizing that patients should be given priority.” [enfermos críticos]”.

“No problem now,” a representative, who declined to be identified, said in a call CNN made just hours after speaking with Li and Chang.

The hospitals cited by the women did not respond to repeated calls.

Should we worry about the increase in cases in China? 1:21

Crisis in Shanghai due to covid-zero

Changchun is not alone in facing these problems.

In the financial hub of Shanghai, widely considered China’s most progressive and well-equipped city, authorities have acknowledged shortcomings in access to emergency medical care as they grapple with unforeseen repercussions from uncompromising “zero covid” policies. .

With thousands of new cases reported daily, most of the city of 25 million is now under strict lockdown, as of Friday morning.

Under an earlier scheme, the eastern half of the city, some 11 million people, were restricted to staying at home for mass testing for four days, followed by the second half of 14 million for the next four.

But on Thursday night, authorities extended lockdown measures for most of those eastern areas, some of which had already been under a more targeted lockdown for weeks, with no clear end in sight.

The vast majority of Shanghai’s more than 30,000 cases in March have been recorded as asymptomatic or mild, with the city reporting no deaths so far. Nonetheless, there has been tremendous pressure on the health care system, as patients must stay in hospitals and quarantine centers, which workers are rushing to build in stadiums and exhibition centers.

Last week, an off-duty nurse died after being turned away from an emergency room at her own hospital that was closed for disinfection, the hospital confirmed.

Another resident in the closed Pudong area died on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency at home before he could reach the hospital.

A video widely shared on Chinese social media that appears to have since been deleted, by the original poster, shows residents gathered around an ambulance pleading for help and a defibrillator for their neighbor.

But the medical worker in sight, dressed in a hazmat suit and sitting inside the ambulance, appeared not to move. The vehicle was already intended to transport another resident, a statement from local health authorities later said.

This case, the circumstances of which could not be independently verified by CNN, prompted an apology from the Shanghai Pudong New District Health Commission on Thursday, which blamed the medical worker. The Commission said that although the health worker was trying to concentrate on treating another patient, what he did was “inappropriate” and due to “lack of experience”.

But some observers on social media blamed the system. “Covid does not kill us, but covid control measures,” says a popular comment on Weibo, similar to Twitter.

“Lives first and people first”

Even as its cities struggle to cope with the “zero-Covid” burden, it’s clear China’s leadership fears the alternative is worse, with health officials in recent days emphasizing the dangers to China’s health system. feel overwhelmed if the virus spreads widely in the population of 1.4 billion, especially as vaccines are delayed among the elderly.

Instead, China has tried to rally its people to support its anti-Covid-19 measures under the banner of “lives first and people first,” a phrase attributed to a speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month. , where he exhorted the authorities to “achieve the maximum effect in prevention and control, with the minimum cost”.

For two years, China’s “Covid Zero” policies have been widely popular, especially as state media highlighted the horrors of overseas outbreaks and instilled fear about the disease.

But now, there are signs that people are increasingly concerned about that cost, according to health security expert Nicholas Thomas, an associate professor at the City University of Hong Kong.

“There is emerging public concern about the threat of the virus and the social and economic challenges that emergency responses pose,” Thomas said.

“Chinese authorities now face the dual challenge of reassuring the public while also fighting a virus that has spiraled out of their control.”