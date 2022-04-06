“When it is too much is too much” and we are not referring to the classic reproach to our children for yet another prank. This time we refer to the excess intake of a mineral that we almost never mention, but is part of the titular team for our well-being. Just as we must pay attention to the vitamins we take, in the belief that they are all good for us. Which coincides with reality, but always according to medical supervision. Because abusing even vitamins could lead to health problems. Like the ones we have seen in this article. Today we will therefore focus the attention of our Experts on the risk of an overdose of a mineral that could really lead to an infinity of problems, as science also reminds us.

When we teach children its importance

One of the first things we teach our children as they grow up is the importance of oral hygiene. Brush your teeth every day, also using dental floss and possibly a brush. Keep your teeth healthy to avoid spending incredible amounts on their care. And, one of the secrets, but not so much, of dental health is fluoride. Less advertised than the “usual” calcium, magnesium and potassium, but equally important. As in a puzzle, which, even if one piece is missing, is worth nothing.

Diseases of the kidneys and heart but also of the nervous system could arise with the abundance of this less famous mineral but essential for the health of bones and teeth

If we had to explain in a few words what fluoride is for, the answer would be quite easy: it helps make bones and teeth strong, optimizing the calcium we introduce into the body.

Not to mention that fluoride would be the real champion of the enamel and the brightness of our teeth. Not for nothing, when we buy a toothpaste, also for the prevention of oral infections, it is good that there is a good amount of fluoride.

Be careful not to overdo it

But, as scholars and scientists recall, be careful not to overdo it, accumulating an excess of this mineral in the body. In fact, there could be damage to the nervous system, even with lethal processes affecting the cells of the brain. Kidney and heart disease but also to the nervous system, so going for fluoride treatments without medical advice.

