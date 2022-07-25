Diseases that help cure strawberry consumption

Strawberries are one of the best known and most versatile fruits. They stand out for their high nutritional content and their vitamin content. They can be consumed alone, as a dessert, in smoothies, in juices, salads and even with chocolate.

These fruits stand out for their diuretic, anti-inflammatory and purifying properties. It is also rich in antioxidants and minerals such as manganese, magnesium, and potassium. Also, it has vitamin C, B2, B3 and folic acid, it contains fiber, about 90% is water and it is low in sugar.

Likewise, according to a publication in the academic journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutritionthese fruits are also rich in vitamins E and A, so their nutritional value is increased, as are the benefits they bring to the body.

In fact, the specialized portal Better with health listed a series of favors that the consumption of strawberries does to the human body and that, therefore, prevents the appearance of acute or chronic diseases:

1. They are moisturizing: Each 100 grams of strawberries has 32 calories and is just under 90% water. This positions it as one of the most favorable fruits for the hydration of the body, thus counteracting the loss of liquids that can occur, for example, in hot climates.

2. They protect visual health: Thanks to the fact that strawberries contain lutein and zeaxanthin, the health of the eyes is kept in check. These two compounds are antioxidants that add to the vitamin C that the fruit has and decrease the probability of developing diseases such as cataracts.

3. They improve skin health: the expert health portal Better with Health ensures that its active compounds help regulate blood sugar levels and provide the body with skin care benefits when it comes to luminosity, hydration, acne treatments and more.

4. They prevent cardiovascular diseases: The Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization, emphasizes that Strawberries contain flavonoids, compounds that promote the dilation of arteries and regulate blood pressure.

5. They help improve mood: red fruits help control anxiety, as they are rich in antioxidants, making them ideal for combating this feeling of stress. Then It is important to include in the diet the consumption of blackberries, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

6. They fight constipation: strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and cherries are good for fighting constipation. These are fruits rich in antioxidants that help improve not only intestinal transit, but also the digestive process.

7. They keep the brain young: Scientists from the American Neurological Association found that women age 70 and older who eat one to two half-cup servings of blueberries and strawberries per week have brains that function as if they were two and a half years younger than those of women they hardly consume berries.

8. Fights excess uric acid: It is believed that they would help break down those purines present in the blood that the kidneys cannot eliminate. They can be consumed, for example, at breakfast without adding sugar. The ideal is not to choose those that are too ripe, since their glucose level may be higher, indicates Better with Health.

It should be noted that, To enhance the effects of strawberries on the body, a healthy lifestyle must be maintained that involves regular exercise, a healthy diet and regular medical check-ups.