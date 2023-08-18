Diseases You Can Get If You Travel Abroad

Going on a trip is one of the most common ways to break routine and take a break from obligations. Which is great because missing the holidays can take a serious toll on your brain and the rest of your body.

However, it is also important to note that carrying a suitcase can compromise your health. Depending on the destination, getting some vaccinations is mandatory or at least advisable Being less concerned about contagious and potentially serious diseases.

The health risks associated with travel are greater for certain groups of people, including: Infants and young children, pregnant women, the elderly, the disabled, people with weakened immune systems or those with previous medical problems, Those who are suffering from chronic illness should carry necessary medicines with them for the entire duration of the journey.

Traveler’s diarrhea is the main health problem when traveling outside one’s own country. Contaminated food and water. Due to multiple infectious agents, it can affect up to 80% of travelers to high-risk destinations. Its symptoms include Nausea, vomiting, cramps, fever, urge to have a bowel movement, or blood in the stool,

many important infectious diseases, from cholera to hepatitis A and E, listeriosis, campylobacteriosis, or typhoid feverThey are also spread through contaminated food and water.

To avoid this type of situation, the Tropical and Travelers Medicine Unit of the La Paz University Hospital (Madrid) recommends drinking bottled water and avoiding the use of ice cubes. Also discard raw foods and fruits that you haven’t peeled yourself.

vectors play an essential role in the transmission of many Communicable Diseases You Can Catch While Traveling Abroad, Here, mosquitoes and blood-sucking flies, ticks and some aquatic snails play an essential role. For this reason, it is always advised to choose from the health department. a repellent Containing DEET, IR3535 or Icaridin.

from the ministry they remember that any traveler who intends to do visit a developing countryYou should visit a specialized travel medical center or consult a doctor at least 4-8 weeks before travel.

In consultation you will be able to find out what Mandatory vaccinations required at your destination and which are recommended Because the risk of disease is significant wherever you go.

Most common diseases among travelers abroad

Tropical Medicine Unit lists the most common diseases among travelers as well as Routes of infection and preventive measures You can adopt them to avoid getting contracted.

Diseases spread through contaminated food:

hepatitis A Infectious disease transmitted by hepatitis A virus. There is a vaccine, which is recommended for all non-immunised travelers traveling to endemic areas.

polio : highly contagious disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and can cause complete paralysis. The vaccine is recommended for travelers traveling to infected areas. Initial symptoms are fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, stiff neck, and pain in the extremities.

: highly contagious disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and can cause complete paralysis. The vaccine is recommended for travelers traveling to infected areas. Initial symptoms are fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, stiff neck, and pain in the extremities. typhoid fever : produced by bacteria salmonella typhi, This life-threatening disease affects the intestine and sometimes the bloodstream. Although there is a vaccine, it is also advised to take precautions in food and drink.

: produced by bacteria salmonella typhi, This life-threatening disease affects the intestine and sometimes the bloodstream. Although there is a vaccine, it is also advised to take precautions in food and drink. AngerAlthough the risk to tourists is very low, it is important to know that this enteric bacterial disease can be transmitted through contaminated food and water. The endemic areas are mainly found in Africa, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia.

is necessary drink bottled water And avoid snow. Also discard raw foods and fruits that you haven’t peeled yourself. It is advisable to choose cooked food.

diseases spread by insect bites

malaria or malaria : It is caused by a parasite transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Only Anopheles genus of mosquito transmits malaria. Symptoms of this disease may include fever, vomiting and/or headache.

: It is caused by a parasite transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Only Anopheles genus of mosquito transmits malaria. Symptoms of this disease may include fever, vomiting and/or headache. yellow fever : In some countries you will not be able to enter if you have not received this vaccine. Symptoms of this disease, which is spread through mosquito bites, include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

: In some countries you will not be able to enter if you have not received this vaccine. Symptoms of this disease, which is spread through mosquito bites, include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. dinghy: This mosquito-borne disease may be asymptomatic, or may present with symptoms ranging from moderate to high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, or rash.

Diseases spread by insects are high, so it is important avoid any type of bite, especially mosquito bites, For this you should use insect repellent and protect yourself with light and lightweight clothing.