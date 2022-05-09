Disembarkation of migrants in Siderno in Calabria: drowned in two deaths
Two migrants drowned after the boat they were on hit an old disused pier on the coast of Siderno, Reggio Calabria. The boat, on which more than 100 refugees were traveling, tilted due to the rough sea causing some of the people on board to fall into the water. The bodies of the two victims were brought ashore and a third migrant who fell overboard was rescued. On the spot there are now vehicles and men of the Coast Guard, police and carabinieri. A helicopter is flying over the area in search of any other missing persons.
The boat ran aground
read also
Migrants: Crotone, three alleged smugglers stopped by PS
The refugees on board the boat come from different nationalities, mainly from Pakistan and Syria. Some people strolling along the Siderno seafront spotted the stranded boat and raised the alarm by triggering help. The mayor Maria Teresa Fragomeni also arrived shortly after. The rescued migrants were transported to a first aid center located inside a structure made available by the Municipality in Siderno Superiore.