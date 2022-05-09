Disembarkation of migrants in Siderno in Calabria: drowned in two deaths

Two migrants drowned after the boat they were on hit an old disused pier on the coast of Siderno, Reggio Calabria. The boat, on which more than 100 refugees were traveling, tilted due to the rough sea causing some of the people on board to fall into the water. The bodies of the two victims were brought ashore and a third migrant who fell overboard was rescued. On the spot there are now vehicles and men of the Coast Guard, police and carabinieri. A helicopter is flying over the area in search of any other missing persons.