Disfigured and in an asylum: After 14 years withdrawn and being left for dead, actress ‘returns’ to Televisa

Mexico City.- a famous protagonist of soap operaswho disappeared 14 years ago of the artistic medium, reappears in Televisa on unpublished photographs amid rumors about his whereabouts and what does it look like now.

It is about the unforgettable actress Adela Noriegawho after starring in Televisa melodramas like Sweet challenge, María Isabel, Real love, The Privilege of loving, The Spring and the virgin wiferetired after starring Fire in the blood in 2008.

Since then, almost nothing is known about the Mexican, who is currently 52 years old. And it is that Adela disappeared from the show business in the middle of a deep hermeticism about her reasons and even her companions do not know where she is nor have they seen her.

Since he does not have social networks and has not given interviews in more than 14 years, among the speculations about his life is that he allegedly had a son with a former president of Mexicowhom he kept hidden from the press and would have passed him off as his nephew.

She denied that this was true and stated that she had no relationship with the politician. She was also told that she had been left disfigured after abusing the surgeries getting ready for his back to tv a few years ago.

Several portals have strengthened this rumor and several published manipulated photographs of the actress, because in edition they have modified her face. The truth is that any physical change you have remains a mysterybecause there are no recent photographs.

This was not the only rumour, as it was also said that Noriega had finished in the madhouse after a toxic relationship with another fellow actor while recording Guadeloupe in 1993. This was not confirmed.

It was also said that he had contracted cancer, a rumor that his sister Queen denied, because also she was given up for dead on several occasions and several portals even spread fake videos of his supposed funeral. None of these rumors have been confirmed.

Although it has been said that he will return to soap operas in recent years, this has not materialized. Recently Ernest Laguardia He revealed that he would be in negotiations but did not elaborate on the matter. Chantal Andere He commented that he also does not know if he will return.

On the other hand, in the social networks of the Channel TlNovelasowned by Televisa, filtered an unpublished image of the actress from when she starred quinceanera with Thalia, which filled users with nostalgia. This is how it reappeared:

The last thing that has been known about the missing actress is that it is said that she lives in CDMXalthough others have reported that he lives in Miami Florida. Until now, Adela still remains away from entertainment, but it is not ruled out that she could return at any time.

