Disguised as a joker, he stabs passengers and sets fire to the train

Moments of terror on a train in Japan while he was stopped at Keio station, near Tokyo. A man stabbed random passengers before setting a fire aboard a carriage. Before being arrested, the assailant, a 20-year-old, injured ten people, some seriously. The twenty-year-old, who must answer for the crime of attempted murder, has not yet explained the reason for his insane gesture.

According to reports from the Reuters news agency, he was disguised as the Joker. The television and social media images showed the rescuers on the spot, while some passengers fled from the windows of the train carriages. Panic broke out among the passengers on board and many tried to get out of the train, even from the windows, throwing themselves onto the platform in the station, while the doors were still closed. In the general flight, other people were injured by falls or crushing trauma: the injured in total are 15.

Monday 1 November 2021



