Disguised as a ninja, he injures two policewomen with a katana

This afternoon, around 3.30 pm, in the north of France a 36-year-old man injured two policewomen with a katana. The attacker, dressed as a ninja, rushed at the two agents, injuring the first in the chin and connecting her to the head. According to reports from the French media, the incident took place in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, near the service station of the Leclerc center in Tourlaville.

Attack with a Japanese sword

Today, Thursday 2 December, following the report of a car theft, a Citroën C3, in rue Malakoff, a police patrol went to the place. Once the car was spotted, the chase to the service station began, where the driver who was behind the wheel of the car hit a panel and then got out of the vehicle. The peculiar thing is that the man was dressed by ninja and he had with him a katana, the typical Japanese sword very similar to a saber but with a two-handed handle.

At that point, with the weapon in hand, he headed towards policewomen wounding one in the chin and the other in the head. A third agent, who was inside the steering wheel, fired three pistol shots at the attacker, seriously injuring him in the abdomen and immobilizing him, as reported by the local newspaper La Presse de la manche.

The attacker was seriously injured

According to what was disclosed, the assailant was transported by helicopter rescue to the Caen hospital and, even if seriously injured, he would not be in danger of life. The two agents, who according to what was announced by the prosecutor were superficially injured, were instead transferred to the Pasteur public hospital in Cherbourg. Following the search of the vehicle stolen by the man, several sidearms were found, including other katanas and ninja stars, a real arsenal Japanese.

The Cherbourg prosecutor, Yves Le Clair, ruled out any terrorist motivation. Gerald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior under the new Prime Minister Jean Castex and Senator Philippe Bas both expressed their support and solidarity to the two policewomen who were attacked.

Lors d’une intervention sur un vol de véhicule à Cherbourg, deux policiers ont été blessés. Soutien à la police nationale. – Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) December 2, 2021