disguised as Shakira, he reveals his horrible foot edema (VIDEO)

Benjamin Castaldi is not afraid of ridicule and has proven it again this evening on the set of 6 to 7 on C8.

In this program which precedes TPMP, Cyril Hanouna received this evening the actress Michèle Laroque for the promotion of her new film, The tenor.

So to honor him, the host launched the famous sequence Knock knock knock. The idea: each columnist on the show must perform. Disguised as singing stars, they must interpret a title of the celebrity they embody. If Danielle Moreau has chosen to sing Alexandria Alexandra, disguised as Claude François, Benjamin Castaldi has set the bar very high.

It was on Shakira’s song Waka Waka (This time for Africa) that the columnist made a remarkable appearance on the set. In a very tight red outfit, even revealing a piece of buttocks and curly blond wig on the head, Benjamin Castaldi played the game to perfection. But it is with difficulty that the columnist joins the desk of Cyril Hanouna while the music is in full swing.

A detail that shocked the public and Cyril Hanouna. “You know that you are causing a lot of pain to everyone …”, launches Cyril Hanouna to his columnist while the latter struggles to stand up. Cyril Hanouna is then ironic on the feet of Benjamin Castaldi: “But they are not blue, it is an onion! It looks like you’ve given birth”. While Benjamin Castaldi limps a few steps to show his outfit to the public, Cyril Hanouna says to him “Ah but are you in pain?”

We then learn that Aurore Aleman’s husband is suffering from a fibula fracture: “I can’t change them, they are all swollen, I have edema”.

The pain obviously did not prevent him from doing his number! Fortunately, Cyril Hanouna ordered him to go sit down to prevent him from suffering more.

It was because of a stupid accident that Benjamin Castaldi was injured, as he explained at the end of April in TPMP: “I wanted to get on my bike, I got on the side where there was no crutch. I went up with my sports bag wanting to go up, I tripped. I fell on the ground, my leg was between the pavement and the road and the motorcycle came to crush my leg”.