Disguises himself as the Joker and stabs 17 people in the subway: panic in Tokyo

Fear in the Tokyo subway.

A 24-year-old boy, disguised as the Joker, stabbed several people (at least 17) before starting a fire in one of the cars, sprinkling flammable liquid between the seats.

It happened on the Keio Line to Shinjuku, the busiest train station in the world.

The passengers saw the smoke and fled, panicking even from the windows: “The doors of the train were closed – said a witness -. We had no idea what was happening, and we jumped out of the windows. It was horrible. ”“ I thought it was a Halloween gimmick, ”another explained.

The suspect was reprimanded by some present while, with the subway almost empty, he was quietly sitting as if nothing had happened, smoking a cigarette and holding the knife in his right hand.

Loading... Advertisements

The 24-year-old was arrested and is being investigated for attempted murder. He did not resist.

Among the injured, according to what we learn, there is only one person who is in critical condition: it is a 60-year-old.

(Unioneonline / D)

© All rights reserved