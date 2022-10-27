Disgusted by Kanye West and his anti-Semitic remarks, this ex-fan burns for 15,000 dollars of Yeezy

Kanye West is let go by his fanbase for the first time

Usually, Kanye West fans forgive him for everything. The rapper had supported Donald Trump, made racist remarks, had attacked Kim Kardashian on the networks … But there, with this story of anti-Semitic remarks in addition to all that he has already done, a real part of his fanbase is turns against him for the very first time. Because enough is enough, the cup is full. A way to make him understand that his bipolar disorder does not excuse everything? In any case, Ye seems to have reached a point of no return.

The star tried to enter the premises of Skechers, probably to do a collab with them since adidas decided to stop the Yeezy. But he was kindly fired and escorted out the door. Kanye West also tried to find fans by confiding on Instagram to have lost a lot in this affair. He posted a message addressed to Ari Emanuel, an American celebrity agent who had called on all companies to end their partnership with the rapper: “Ari Emanuel, I lost $2 billion in one day and I’m still alive. This is a love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. Money is not who I am. am. People are what I am”. But not sure that this message is enough to bring back fans and investors…