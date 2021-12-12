Dishonored co-creator’s new RPG arrives at launch on Game Pass

In the media frame of The Game Awards 2021, Raphael Colantonio’s WolfEye studio not only reiterates the January launch of Weird West but confirms the arrival on Xbox Game Pass of this unusual RPG that blends the scenarios of the Far West with the nightmare atmospheres of the works of HP Lovecraft.

The new intellectual property signed by the newborn independent software house of Colantonio will project us into a dark fantasy dimension that will revisit the history of the Wild West, with the men of the law, the pioneers and the settlers forced to share the Frontier with monstrous entities.

The task of the users will be to put on the shoes of an adventurer and embark with him on a long journey full of puzzles to discover, characters to meet and, of course, creatures to be killed. Each hero is unique and adapts to the actions taken, with high-risk missions to complete in a world that reacts to player choices.

In a way not too dissimilar from what has been experienced by Dishonored fans, therefore, even in the new RPG hybridized with WolfEye’s twin-stick shooter, the story will change according to the actions performed by the users, thus providing a narrative and playful substrate so broad and stratified by to make Colantonio exclaim that the world of Weird West will be wider than that of Dishonored, despite all the differences and limitations dictated by the budget and the number of developers working on the project.

However, we remind you that Weird West will be available fromJanuary 11, 2022 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on Game Pass. If you want to know more about this work, we refer you to our special on Weird West, the new immersive sim by Raphael Colantonio.