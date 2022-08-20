Dishwashing wages in the United States; earn more than many Colombian professionals

In recent years, the United States has become one of the most desired destinations for Colombian citizens to travel to because it is a country that constantly offers job and academic opportunities.

The North American nation, in the same way, would currently be in need of new labor. Likewise, the most recent data indicated that last June there were more than 10 million job offers for less than 6 million applicants, leaving millions of vacancies free.

“We have a lot of jobs. but there are not enough workers. This shortage affects all economic sectors,” the US Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.which represents the country’s companies.

Most of the vacancies available are directed to different positions such as: salespeople, waiters, teachers, drivers, nurses, postmen and dishwashers, the latter being one of the most requested and best paid positions.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), in the United States there are about 380,000 people doing this job, of which more than 280,000 have a direct contractual relationship with some type of commercial establishment.

Similarly, the entity He pointed out that a dishwasher has an hourly wage of 13.15 dollars (57,700 Colombian pesos). In addition, he assured that the monthly salary is approximately 2,592 dollars (11.3 million pesos), if you work eight hours a day from Monday to Saturday.

Although their expenses may vary depending on the city and region in which they live, the average remuneration of a person for doing this work is higher than that of many Colombian professionals, which in most cases does not exceed 2 million pesos.

It should be remembered that the minimum wage in the North American nation works differently, since it is measured by hours and each state defines it independently. For example, in Columbia it is $15.20, while in Oregon it is $12.75.

The Chamber of Commerce, on the other hand, reiterated that job offers abound in the United States given the drop in the number of available workers since the pandemic began, between retirements, cases of covid-19 and immigration restrictions, among others.

Despite the fact that employers want to hire more than before, the difficulties to achieve it are increasingly evident and they struggle to find collaborators. Likewise, “staff wanted” signs hang from the facades of restaurants and other businesses.

Nick Bunker, head of economic research and US labor market specialist for the job search site Indeed, pointed out that the number of retirements in the United States is one of the main causes of the shortage of workers.

“The American population is aging. We don’t have migration fast enough to replace baby boomers leaving the labor market. It has picked up a bit, but not yet to the levels we knew a few years ago.” recently stated.

The Chamber of Commerce agrees that the deficit of workers has to do with “early retirement and low migration.” However, he indicated that the government’s generous aid in the pandemic also affected the labor market, estimating that they “inflated the finances of some previously employed workers” who “no longer need to work.”