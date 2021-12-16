Disinfection of environments is essential: who to contact

In 1800 Florence Nightingale, a pioneer of the nursing profession said that “the greatest humiliation for a hospital is to be the cause of an infectious disease or to see the infection spread”. This example helps us understand that in healthcare settings the infections are of primary interest to the frequency of exposure and for the related consequences.

Risks exist in many work environments; in order to reduce its flow, cleaning and cleaning are of particular importance surface disinfection and equipment where bacteria and viruses could lurk and be transmitted from one person to another causing serious infections. The pandemic teaches!

The maintenance of the state of health therefore passes through the prevention and disinfection enters by right among its practices.

Every place is potentially at risk of contamination

Many studies have confirmed over time such as, for example, the surfaces of hospital wards you hate Education doctors, after normal cleaning operations, they still had a decent level of microbiological contamination. And no less are the schools, offices and shops.

Contamination can occur due to the contact between multiple surfaces of which only one was already compromised, but also for sedimentation, so the greater the contamination of the air, the greater the number of organisms that will settle.

So potentially any place is subject to risk and therefore careful prophylaxis must be implemented. This is why sanitizing does not mean disinfecting, and it is essential in order to eliminate pathogens and make the environment safe.

Who to contact for room disinfection

At the same time it is necessary to carry out continuous monitoring, but it is above all through suitable disinfection systems that the problem can be solved. It is good then rely on experienced companies, as Laboratoire Huckert’s International, which for over 60 years, thanks to the innovative branded formulations UMONIUM38® and PHYTOGEL by Huckert’s guarantees its constant commitment to fight against infections offering high-end products, capable of proteggerci without causing side effects and protecting health and the environment.

Since 1999 Laboratoire Huckert’s International has obtained the ISO 9001 and 13485 certifications, with which it guarantees a production system with high standards of quality, traceability and reproducibility of each single lot.

Now in its third generation, the CEO Florence Huckert flanked by her sister Valérie she works in a responsible and eco-sustainable way and is very close to humanitarian projects for environmental protection such as “A roof for bees” and “500 Ferraris against cancer”, to name a few.

How to join the Huckert’s Team

