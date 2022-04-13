Dismantled sex trafficking network of Chinese women in the United States

The Public Prosecutor’s Office United Statess dismantled a sex trafficking network controlled from New York that, for three years, exploited Chinese women and committed “brutal assaults” against them, in a dozen states in the country, according to a statement from said agency on Tuesday. Justice of the Eastern District of New York.

The Prosecutor’s Office revealed that it arrested and charged nine people who ran a dangerous interstate network with a series of crimes related to organized crime, sex trafficking, robbery and violent assaults.

The defendants, who are between 24 and 41 years old and have mostly Asian surnames, allegedly operated between April 2019 and September 2021 a “lucrative prostitution business throughout the United States” for which they recruited Chinese women in vulnerable situations and without legal immigration status.

The criminal network sent the women from Queens (New York) to other parts of the country and sexually exploited them for weeks in hotels or apartments under his control. They then collected the money they had received and reinvested it in their illegal activities.

In addition, the network brutally assaulted 15 Chinese women whom it suspected of working as prostitutes on their own or for rival organizations, sending men to their rooms who tied them up, beat them with hammers, bats and other blunt objects. In addition, they stole from them to “impose discipline,” according to the tax note.

As part of the investigation, it was possible to access telephone messages from detained members of the network, in which it is evident that they instructed some of these men to beat “until death” or “strangle” the women.

The prosecutor Breon Peace It stated that people “are not property, and the victims in this case, regardless of their immigration status, deserve to be free from violence and forced sexual activity.” He also expressed his desire that “justice be done for the horror they have endured.”

The fbi division specialized in Asian criminal enterprises, a collaborator in the case, indicated that there may be more victims of the network throughout the country and called on the victims, or those who have information on the case, to contact the authorities (EFE)