“Dismayed by the new invasion of infections. Ready for busy months”

The number of covid-positive patients at the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” hospital in Forlì is on the rise. And the staff of the Internal Medicine Operational Unit, directed by the primary Paolo Muratori – associate professor of Internal Medicine at the Department of Sciences for the Quality of Life of the University of Bologna – is in support of the other departments hosting the infected. “At the moment the two departments of Internal Medicine that I manage do not directly host Covid patients – explains Muratori -. However, we are supporting by taking care of some positive covid patients hospitalized in other departments. Overall at the Morgagni hospital there are hospitalized for Covid or otherwise positive to Covid, which perhaps had other clinical problems and which then accidentally tested positive Covid, between 40 and 45 patients divided between the Infectious Diseases Unit directed by Dr. Francesco Cristini and the Pneumology Unit directed by Professor Venerino Poletti

Professor Muratori, what are the characteristics of the patients?

The age of hospitalized patients is extremely variable, between 30 and 90 years; both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients are present; what can certainly be emphasized is the fact that lack of vaccination characterizes patients with more severe disease from the pulmonary point of view.

Are the prevailing symptoms the same as in the previous waves?

The clinic of these patients is qualitatively the same with differences in terms of intensity, varying from asymptomatic pictures with the patient reaching the emergency room for symptoms that have nothing to do with Covid and then accidentally test positive for the check swab. overt respiratory failure secondary to classic Covid-related interstitial pneumonia.

Are the pharmaceutical treatments always the same?

From a therapeutic point of view, there are categories of patients who can benefit from the administration of antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies in the earliest stages of the disease, while for interstitial pneumonia the fundamental therapeutic aids remain ventilatory support, steroid therapy, and the administration of low molecular weight heparin.

The average length of hospitalization?

It depends a lot on the clinical picture, there are patients who after a few days can complete the quarantine period at home or in protected structures precisely because they manifest mild-asymptomatic forms and those who need more prolonged hospitalizations. If we have to look for an average, we spend between seven and ten days.

About a year after the start of the vaccination campaign, did you expect to be in these conditions?

Personally not, as the idea and the hope was that vaccination would be more protective than infection.

Covid inevitably has strong repercussions on hospital activity. Are there already slowdowns on ordinary performance?

For now I would say no, as we have managed to contain the related Covid hospitalizations and this has allowed the maintenance of ordinary outpatient activities.

The resilience of doctors and nurses has a limit. And with the new Omicron variant, hospital pressure could worsen ….

I think it is appropriate to divide the reasoning into two parts, on the one hand as citizens and users we are dismayed at the new invasion of infections and the repercussions that these can have on the life of each of us, as doctors we are absolutely ready to face the coming months which promise to be particularly demanding knowing that we can count on the collaboration of everyone, from the Health Department to the more specialized departments, a collaboration that we have already had the opportunity to test in these first meetings in which we tried to foresee the steps to be taken to cope to a possible increase in hospital admissions.

No one has ever said that the vaccine cancels the covid, but that it has the goal of reducing hospitalization or worse consequences. What is the message you want to send to those who do not believe in the vaccine as a weapon against the virus?

I believe the most representative message derives from numbers which are the most objective and effective element for expressing facts; about 80% of hospitalized patients had not undergone the vaccination cycle and given, even more significantly, there is an evident direct proportionality between the lack of vaccination and the severity of the disease.