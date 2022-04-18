Dismissed Medicine teacher UNA resorts to the IACHR denouncing “persecution” – Nationals

The Prof. Dr. Carmen Sckell de Duarteunder the patronage of the lawyer Florentin Lopez Caceresfiled a complaint with the IDH Commission against the Paraguayan State, claiming to be the victim of a “serious arbitrariness and injustice” committed by him Agreement and Judgment No. 1,304 of December 18, 2020 and its clarification, and the Asane and Judgment No. 678 of July 6, 2021dictated by the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Said rulings were issued in the file entitled “CARMEN SCKELL DE DUARTE C/ RESOLUCIÓN FICTA Y OTOS DE LA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE ASUNCIÓN (UNA)”, revoking the Agreement and Judgment No. 369 of July 30, 2015 and, consequently, confirming the validity of the administrative resolution No. 359 of May 28, 2014issued by the Board of Directors of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNA; and the resolution No. 0334-00-2014, issued by the Higher University Council of the UNA.

Read More: Dismissed from Medicine UNA allege persecution

Through these resolutions, Prof. Dra. Carmen Sckell de Duarte was dismissed from her position as full professor of the Chair of Nephrology and Arterial Hypertension of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción and his position as Coordinator of the Nephrology and Arterial Hypertension Postgraduate Course from the same university.

Dismissal is the result of a “political persecution”, according to the action

The plaintiff bases that her removal took place “based on a summary forged by the Dean of the Institution (Aníbal Peris) and the members of the Board of Directors of the same, as part of a discriminatory process against a teacher with a long career, specifically because of her status as a woman and at the same time as the culmination of serious political persecution in the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNA”, as highlighted in the complaint filed with the IACHR.

The teacher adds that the institution “until now is governed in an authoritarian manner according to its convenience, by a claque group made up of doctors who respond to the ruling party and all those who have not aligned themselves with their designs, were persecuted one by one and removed from their posts.”

In this order of things, Sckell de Duarte highlights that resolution No. 359 of May 28, 2014, was issued by the Board of Directors of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNA in violation of their rights, principles and essential guarantees to practice teaching, job stability, acquired rights, principle of equality before the law and non-discrimination.

It adds that his removal violated due process, defense in court and the principle of legality, as corollary of the process of discrimination and political persecution to which he was subjected for the sole purpose of carrying out his dismissal of the positions he had in the university institution.

Ask for reinstatement or compensation

With these arguments, the teacher asks the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights that condemns the Paraguayan State, forcing it to reinstate her in her positions at the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAof which, according to the grounds, she was arbitrarily dismissed for “political reasons.”

Read More: For violating principles of legality, Court annuls resolutions

However, it points out that in our country the resolutions issued by the International Court of Human Rights are not normally complied with, for which reason it requests that Paraguay be condemned to pay a fair compensation that corresponds to him for the loss of his positions.

In this regard, Prof. Dr. Carmen Sckell de Duarte indicates that compensation should be based on the lost wages from his removal to date, such as lost profits, moral damages and interestwhich, according to what he affirms, is substantial because the resolutions of the Supreme Court of Justice “they arbitrarily merged their career of so many years”.