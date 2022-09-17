Disney adds new criticism after leaking photo of Gal Gadot as the evil one – Metro World News

Disney continues to dodge the harsh criticism he has received for the modifications they have decided to make to the original stories of the princesses. Now some new accusations have faced the filtering of the image of Gal Gadot like the new baddie Snow White.

Let us remember that after knowing that Rachel Zegler, actress with Latin origin, will be the one who gives life to the first princess of the franchise, many netizens They rejected that it is not a white woman who personifies the character that lives up to her own name.

This time it will be Gal Gadot who becomes Grimhilde, the wicked witch of the story, a decision that has also been a source of dispute among viewers.

This is what Gal Gadot looks like as the wicked witch from Snow White

The actress of Israeli origin, took off the suit of the Wonder Woman to become the woman trying to get rid of Snow White for his beauty.

Before becoming an actress, she represented her country in the miss Universe in the 2004which is why it is considered one of the women most beautiful in the world.

For this reason that gives life to the witch who envies the beauty of the princess has been criticized, as many say that her beauty is far above the protagonist.

Gal Gadot will play Snow White’s stepmother in Disney’s live-action. Let’s see what magic mirror has the courage to tell her that she is not the most beautiful in the kingdom”, “How they make Gal Gadot evil being so perfect”, “Gal is impossible to overcome, once again Disney failing”, “Disney already he does not know how to contradict ”, reads on social networks.

The actress continues adding projects to her film career and for this live-action she lets herself be seen very differently from what is used to seeing her in the screens.

with his perfect face Y evil airs looks in the image that has spread like wildfire on social networks.

This character joins other villains of the stature of maleficent interpreted by Angelina Jolie Y Lady Tremainepersonified by Kate Blanchett.