Disney+ adds ‘Scream Queens’ and ‘American Horror Stories’ S2

Disney+ is more than Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, and bet everything on terror to make us spend a scary Halloween. To its catalog of the best Disney+ horror movies and its horror series, the platform now adds two of Ryan Murphy’s most terrifying (and funniest) productions, ‘scream queens‘ and the second season of ‘American Horror Stories‘, which are available from today, Wednesday, October 19.

WATCH ‘SCREAM QUEENS’ ON DISNEY+

Ryan MurphyThe most prolific series creator in recent years (his are, for example, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ and ‘Vigilante’, two of the best horror series on Netflix), is also the author of ‘Scream Queens’, a comedic slasher in which the tyrannical leader of the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority, Chanel Oberin (emma roberts), maintains a pulse with the dean of the University Cathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtiswhom we recently interviewed for ‘Halloween: The End’), contrary to the KKT’s recruitment and behavior policy, while a serial killer nicknamed the Red Devil one by one he finishes with the students of the center.

Disney+

In the cast, full of familiar faces, we find names like Keke Palmer (‘nope’), read Michele (‘Glee’), abigail breslin (‘Zombieland’), Billie Lourd (Star Wars), Taylor Lautner (‘Twilight’), Ariana Grande (‘Don’t look up’) and Nick Jonas (‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’).

WATCH ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORIES’ ON DISNEY+

Disney+ has also added the second season of ‘American Horror Stories’, the spin-off of ‘American Horror Story’ which deals with a different story in each episode, in the style of other anthology series such as ‘Black Mirror’ or ‘Stories to keep you awake’. 8 chapters to give you a terrifying marathon for Halloween.