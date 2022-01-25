Disney +, all the films in the catalog in February 2022

2022 got off to a good start for Disney+ by adding Eternals in the catalog. Among the most relevant proposals of the next month we find the sumptuous aesthetics of The French Dispatch, the latest effort by Wes Anderson, which will be accompanied by adrenalin The King’s Man – The Origins, prequel to the chapters released in the past few years. Finally, among the most important innovations we find No Exit, an intriguing thriller that seems to have the potential to surprise. In addition to these films, there will also be some films from the past and interesting new entries, which will warm up next February, giving us a month that could give subscribers various satisfactions.

The French Dispatch (February 16, 2022)

The unmistakable hand of Wes Anderson always manages to characterize his films, giving away incredible aesthetics that surprises and, as we told you in the review of The French Dispatch, even this last title fully embodies the essence of the director, for better or for worse.

Anyone who has enjoyed Anderson’s previous works will surely be at ease this time too, between brilliant creative ideas and a unique style. Of course, this is not a film suitable for everyone, and if in the past you have had difficulties in watching the films of the well-known director, then perhaps it is better that you divert your attention to something else, perhaps leaving a door open to give an opportunity. on balance it is an excellent title from several points of view.

The King’s Man – The Origins (February 23, 2022)

After two adrenaline-pumping action-packed chapters, we’re now going back in time to witness the birth of the first independent intelligence agency and also this time there will be spectacular sequences and thrilling clashes, albeit to a lesser extent than in the past.

As we wrote in our review of The King’s Man The Origins, the prequel of Matthew Vaughn unfortunately fails to achieve the values ​​glimpsed in previous films and, despite a more elaborate weave, this time it seems that the typical style of the franchise has been sacrificed in favor of a more reasoned narrative. In any case, if you are a fan we advise you to give it a chance, especially if you have seen the other chapters of the saga and are interested in discovering important details about how it all started.

No Exit (February 25, 2022)

Darby (Havana Rose Liu) is a young woman who, after having embarked on a journey for her family, finds herself stuck in the middle of a blizzard which forces her to take cover in a rest area on the highway. Unfortunately however the elements may not be the worst threat as well, having discovered that a girl is held hostage in a van parked nearby, Darby will try to figure out who the culprit is, among strangers who will share the terrible experience with her.

The film is directed by Damien Power, and is based on the novel by Taylor Adams of 2017. Among the main performers we find: Danny Ramirez, David Rysdahl, Mila Harris And Dennis Haysbert, in a tale that promises a high-tension story.

All other films coming to Disney + in February

Rise of Memories (February 4, 2022)

Alex Lowe, considered by many one of the greatest climbers of all time, in 1999 he was hit by an avalanche on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma together with his friend Camereman David Bridges. Their bodies remained buried for a long time, but after 17 years they were found by a group that was following the same path. In this documentary by Max Lowe, we will follow Alex’s family intent on traveling to the place through splendid landscapes, listening to the exciting re-enactments of the family, in a journey through memories that have remained buried for too long.

Blackpink The Film (February 16, 2022)

There is no doubt that Korea is experiencing a moment of popularity in many sectors, and now it comes too Blackpink, that celebrates the famous K-pop group that has conquered fans in every corner of the world. Five years after their debut, the band then decided to gift the numerous fans (called BLINK) this film that traces the main stages of the incredible success of Blackpink between concerts, dreams and great goals.

Mickey’s Wonderful Winter (February 18, 2022)

Four specials linked to four different seasons starring Mickey and his friends, for a product suitable for everyone, ideal for families and for all fans. Philip Cohen is the producer of the series, while Paul Rudish (winner of an Emmy) will be executive producer and supervising director. If you love baby mouse and the magical adventures that have always characterized the character, you will certainly appreciate these specials too, which will be made available starting from February 18 and promise unforgettable stories.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (February 25, 2022)

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie in the role of John and Jane Smith, they are the protagonists of this entertaining and frenetic film that conquered the public when it was released. The two are gods paid killers who find themselves living a rather peculiar life, in an action-packed romantic comedy that knows how to entertain. The relationship between the two will be at the center of the narrative, while their singular work will lead them to face a few too many problems. An ideal film to spend an evening with friends and, even if we are certainly not talking about a masterpiece, Mr. & Mrs. Smith however he manages to hit the target from different points of view, e it even led the two actors to fall in love even in real life.