Disney +, all the news arriving in February 2022

The month of February is almost upon us, and so after seeing the main news coming to Netflix, let’s see what we have in store for next month on Disney +. February brings with it a series of new feature films that can be enjoyed directly in your living room, such as recent movie titles The French Dispatch And The King’s Man – The Origins , but also the new incredible documentary from National Geographic, The Rise of Memories, as well as cult films such as Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
The TV series section is also very rich, which sees the arrival of the awaited production on the scandalous sex tape of the 90s, Pam & Tommy, then there is the second part of season 11’s The Walking Dead, and much more that you will be able to discover shortly.
Disney + reminds us that Valentine’s Day will be celebrated on February 14th and everyone can get lost in the world of love with the excellent selection of romantic films, shorts and series already available in the catalog, such as the great classic Pretty Woman and the tearjerker Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare directed by Baz Luhrmann.
We just have to consult the list of upcoming news, we propose it to follow.
PAM & TOMMY
Set in the early days of the internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the sex tape of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled worker (Seth
Rogen), the video transformed from a simple curiosity, through clandestine exchanges of videotapes, to a real world scandal when it arrived on the web in 1997. The original eight-episode series is a story of love, crime and a story. cautioner who explores the relationship between privacy, technology and stardom, tracing the origins of our current era of Reality TV in a stolen tape seen by millions, which was actually intended only for the two protagonists.
The first three episodes will be streaming exclusively from February 2nd.
THE KINGS MAN THE ORIGINS
The film follows a man who must race against time to stop the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history who come together to organize a war to wipe out millions of lives. Practically The King’s Man – The Origins reveals the birth of the first independent intelligence agency and is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, while the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is written by Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek himself.
When the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history come together to organize a war to wipe out millions of lives, one man will have to race against time to stop them. The King’s Man – The Origins reveals the origins of the first independent intelligence agency. The King’s Man – The Origins is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, starring Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance. The film is being produced by Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling, while Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes are executive producers. Waiting to be able to see it on our TVs, we leave you to watch the first official trailer.
Streaming film from 23 February.
THE PROUD FAMILY: STRONGER AND PROUD
The Proud Family: Stronger and prouder, revival of the acclaimed series The Proud Family, follows the adventures and misadventures of 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they go through everyday life with hilarity and lightheartedness. These last few years have given mom Trudy a new career, dad Oscar’s bolder dreams and new challenges for Penny, including making friends with a rather sociable neighbor who believes she has a lot to teach her.
The original series will be streaming on February 23.
THE FRENCH DISPATCH
The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of articles from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional twentieth-century French city. The film stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.
Movie streaming from February 16th.
THE WALKING DEAD S11-P2
This February, The Walking Dead returns with some of the protagonists battling the impending attack of the Reapers; while others in Alexandria will have to confront Mother Nature’s devastating wrath. For everyone, the world is literally collapsing before their eyes. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth isn’t as idyllic as it seems. Someone will find hope again. Others, however, will be pushed beyond the point of no return. One truth resists: lives hang by a thread and every decision drastically changes their future, their chances of survival and the state of each community.
The second part of the eleventh season in streaming from 21 February.
LEAVING MEMORIES
Widely recognized as the greatest mountaineer of his generation, Alex Lowe was a leading figure in the world of outdoor sports. His eldest son, Max, was only 11 years old in 1999 when Alex was buried in an avalanche along with his climbing partner and cameraman David Bridges on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma. Seventeen years after their death, the bodies of Lowe and Bridges are found by two climbers who attempted the same route and, in the following months,
Lowe’s family went to the remote mountain to retrieve them. In the new documentary The Rise of Memories, director Max Lowe traces the long-buried feelings this discovery unearthed in him and his family, including his mother, Jennifer, his younger brothers, Sam and Isaac, and the his stepfather, Conrad Anker, Alex’s climbing partner and best friend.
National Geographic film streaming from February 4th.
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS S3
What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who have “lived” together for hundreds of years. In the third season the protagonists reach a new level of power and come across the vampire from which all vampires descend, a tempting siren, in gargoyles, in a kickball match against werewolves, in Atlantic City casinos, in cults of well-being. , in ex-girlfriends, in gyms and a great deal of supernatural curiosities.
The third season in streaming from February 16.
BLACK-ISH S3
A fun and bold look at a man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. By continuing to tell stories that shed light on current events across the lives of Johnson family members, the
series addresses different themes such as the global pandemic, voting, systematic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.
The seventh season in streaming from February 2nd.
GROWN-ISH S3
It is the third year and the group decides to organize an HBCU themed party to start the semester. Zoey returns from her summer abroad and realizes she has to deal with her feelings for Aaron and Luca as soon as possible.
The third season is complete in streaming on February 9th.
NO EXIT
In No Exit, Havana Rose Liu (Mayday) debuts as the lead in the role of Darby, a young woman finds herself traveling following a family emergency. But the problems arise when she gets blocked by a snowstorm, an event that forces her to find shelter in a motorway rest area together with a group of strangers. When she discovers the presence of a kidnapped girl in a van in the parking lot, she will be forced into a terrifying struggle between life and death to find out who the kidnapper is.
Directed by Damien Power (Killing Ground), from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man and the Wasp) based on Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel, and produced by PGA Award winner Scott Frank (The chess queen), the film stars Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Top Gun 2), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Mila Harris (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) and Dennis Haysbert (Act of faith).
Streaming from February 25th.
BLACKPINK THE MOVIE
World-loved K-pop group “BLACKPINK” celebrates its fifth anniversary since its debut with the release of BLACKPINK The Movie, a special gift for BLINK – the BLACKPINK fandom – to relive old memories together and enjoy theirs. performance.
Streaming from February 16th.
THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF MICKEY MOUSE
Mickey’s Wonderful Winter highlights the fun, adventurous and comedic adventures of Mickey Mouse, Disney’s # 1 star, and is aimed at children, families and fans of all ages. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation with Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis, the composer of the Mickey Mouse short films nominated for an Emmy Award, also created the music for this series. Philip Cohen is the producer of the series.
Streaming from February 18th.
MR. & MRS. SMITH
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie play John and Jane Smith, an ordinary suburban couple who actually hides a secret, are professional hit men, hired by competing agencies to kill each other.
Streaming from February 25th.