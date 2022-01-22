Disney +, all the news arriving in February 2022

The month of February is almost upon us, and so after seeing the main news coming to Netflix, let’s see what we have in store for next month on Disney +. February brings with it a series of new feature films that can be enjoyed directly in your living room, such as recent movie titles The French Dispatch And The King’s Man – The Origins , but also the new incredible documentary from National Geographic, The Rise of Memories, as well as cult films such as Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The TV series section is also very rich, which sees the arrival of the awaited production on the scandalous sex tape of the 90s, Pam & Tommy, then there is the second part of season 11’s The Walking Dead, and much more that you will be able to discover shortly.

Disney + reminds us that Valentine’s Day will be celebrated on February 14th and everyone can get lost in the world of love with the excellent selection of romantic films, shorts and series already available in the catalog, such as the great classic Pretty Woman and the tearjerker Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare directed by Baz Luhrmann.

We just have to consult the list of upcoming news, we propose it to follow.