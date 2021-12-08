Disney +: all the titles of December 2021

In December 2021 the magic of Disney + brings the awaited new series to the platform The Book of Boba Fett, The Last Duel from Ridley Scott and, among the great classics, Avoid with Madonna.

Here are all the December titles!

Disney + December 2021: movies

The Last Duel – December 1st

Based on real events, the Ridley Scott focuses on the indictment of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) of having been brutally attacked by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), friend of her husband, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). To protect his pride and prove his wife’s claims, de Carrouges asks to challenge Le Gris to the death. Now, all three lives are in the balance in a society that believes that the winner of this macabre duel will be determined by God. Moreover, if de Carrouges were to die in this fight, Marguerite will be put to death.

Diary of a schooner – December 3rd

Greg Heffley is a puny and ambitious kid, with a vivid imagination and big plans to become rich and famous, but first of all he has to survive middle school. To make matters worse, Greg’s adorable best friend Rowley seems to go through life and succeed in everything with ease! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to feel appropriate fill the pages of his diary, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from fighting for what’s right.

Ron – an unscheduled friend December 15th

The story of Barney, a clumsy middle school student, and Ron, his new device that walks, talks and connects digitally and which is supposed to be his “best friend out of the box”.

In the age of social media, Ron’s hilarious malfunctions launch the two on an action-packed journey where the boy and the robot come to terms with the wonderful confusion of true friendship.

The wonder years – December 22nd

A coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the eyes of 12-year-old and imaginative Dean.

The Rescue – The Rescue of the Boys – December 31st

The Rescue – The Rescue of the Boys tells of the rescue in 2018 of 12 Thai boys and their football coach, trapped in the depths of a flooded cave.

The directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi And Jimmy Chin they tell of the dangerous world of cave diving, the courage of rescuers and the dedication of a community that made great sacrifices to save these young boys.

Disney + December 2021: the series

Vida Perfecta – December 8th

A journey into the female universe: into the joys, fears, needs, difficulties, lightness and sexuality of three women in their thirties. Maria, Esther and Cristina are very different from each other, but deeply united: Maria and Esther are sisters while Maria and Cristina have always been close friends. Maria is an established, rigid and fussy woman who, in the only moment of lightness of her life, becomes pregnant with a stranger with a mental disability. Esther is a homosexual painter, exuberant and extravagant, perpetually struggling with her insecurities and her dissatisfaction, but who brings liveliness into the lives of others. Cristina is a brilliant lawyer, wife and mother of two daughters, who struggles with determination in her busy life and who does not intend to give up her needs as a woman and her career.

Welcome to Earth – December 8th

Welcome to Earth (trailer here) is a National Geographic Disney + original series that follows the two-time Oscar nominee® Will Smith in an extraordinary and unique adventure around the world to explore the greatest wonders of the Earth and reveal its most hidden secrets.

The big leap, Another opportunity – December 15th

The series The big leap is a dramedy that follows a group of diverse and unlucky characters as they attempt to change their lives by participating in a dance reality show that could potentially ruin their lives.

The book of Boba Fett – December 29th

The Book of Boba Fett is an exciting adventure from the universe of Star Wars which sees legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand make their way through the criminal underworld of the Galaxy as they return to the sands of Tatooine to claim territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Disney + December 2021: other titles

The Glades – the 4 seasons from December 1st

The man of the house – the 9 seasons from December 1st

Harrow – the 3 seasons from December 8th

Downhill – the 1st season from 10 December

Avoid – December 17th

Small Potatoes: Who killed the USFL? – December 24th

No Crossover: Allen inverson – December 31st

Silly Little Game – December 31st

Disney + Day All the news of the next seasons

