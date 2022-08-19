Disney + already has its premieres ready for the rest of the year | THE UNIVERSAL

The Disney + platform revealed the planned release dates for some of its series. All this in the middle of the Television Critics Association press conference.

There, the premiere dates of the new series ‘Growing Up’ and the second season of ‘The Mighty Ducks’ were announced, as well as ‘The Adventures of Bertie Gregory’ and ‘Super/Natural’, from National Geographic. Without forgetting ‘Andor’, from Lucasfilm.

Before its premiere, ‘The Adventures of Bertie Gregory’ was already chosen for a second season, which is being recorded these weeks.

ONE BY ONE

Thus, for September 8, the premiere of ‘Growing Up’, a series created by Brie Larson and Culture House, is an innovative documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling stories about the maturity.

The series uses narrative, experimentation and documentary to accompany a person between the ages of 18 and 22 who tells their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at adolescence and the various social, family and internal obstacles that young people face on their journey to self-discovery and acceptance.

Also available on the same day is ‘Bertie’s Adventures,’ in which Bertie Gregory, 29, a National Geographic explorer and the visible face of a new generation of adventurers and aspirational natural history makers, takes viewers to epic and exciting journeys to the most spectacular and hidden places in the wild world.

Using state-of-the-art filming technology, the Disney+ Original Series The Adventures of Bertie Gregory breaks the mold of the traditional natural history show by telling extraordinary stories of real-life animals and bringing the audience into every minute of the action.

On September 21, ‘Super/Natural’, a James Cameron production and narrated by Oscar® nominee and BAFTA winner Benedict Cumberbatch. This new series will use the latest scientific innovations and cutting-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-developed senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear the world beyond human perception to experience nature. as a given species does: from seeing flowers with a bee’s eye and listening to a conversation between elephant seals to gliding the distance of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.