Disney + and all the premieres for July 2022

Disney + has great releases for July 2022, starting with the arrival of the films of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Hollandwhere each of them gives life to a different version of Spider Man.

In addition, this month also arrive the last chapters of the series Ms Marvel, where a Pakistani teenager discovers that she has powers by putting on a bracelet from her grandmother. The season will end in July, in preparation for new Marvel productions, and arrives alongside new original series that are ideal for family viewing.

In addition, more episodes of series such as Wonderful years (the new version), more than Star Wars (vintage) and, for nature fans, more on the story of Dr. Oakley, a veterinarian working in a remote part of the Yukon.

Disney + and the premieres of July 2022:

Spider-Man – July 8

Synopsis: The average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) he transforms into an extraordinary Super Hero after being accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Considering himself “Spider-Man”, he sets out to rid the streets of crime, which brings him into conflict with the malevolent supervillain “Green Goblin” (William Defoe).

Spider-Man 2 – July 8

Synopsis: In SPIDER-MAN 2, the second installment of the blockbuster Spider-Man movie based on the classic Marvel Comics hero, Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, juggling the delicate balance of his double life as college student and superhuman crime fighter. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he faces a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto OctaviusAlfred Molina who has been reincarnated as the maniacal, multi-tentacled “Doc Ock”. When he kidnaps MJ (Kirsten Dunst), Spider-Man must return to action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

The Amazing Spider-Man – July 8