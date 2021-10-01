Disney and Johansson agree on payouts for Black Widow, case closed

After a few months of back and forth, the affair involving Disney and Scarlett Johansson ended with an agreement between the parties, as confirmed by some American newspapers including the Hollywood Reporter. It all started with the release of Black Widow, a film included in the Marvel catalog, both in theaters and on Disney Plus: the actress stated that her contract included on the one hand a series of rich bonuses (up to 50 million dollars). ) based on the performance at the box office, but on the other hand that the release in theaters was also the only way to launch.

There are no certainties on the amount agreed to close the affair and not go to trial but According to a source on Deadline, Johansson should have grossed more than $ 40 million that Disney will pay in some tranches. Considering that the actress would have earned, before the bonuses, about 20 million dollars for participating in the film, the total bill should exceed 60 million. “I’m glad I settled my differences with Disney“, Johansson said,”And incredibly proud of the work we have done over the years. I look forward to being able to continue our collaboration in the future“.