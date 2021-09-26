Disney and Marvel are suing to keep the rights of the characters from copyright termination – MangaForever.net

Marvel and Disney are suing to keep the rights of its characters from the copyright termination requested by the heirs of the cartoonists.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the Marvel and the Disney they are suing to keep copyright on multiple characters, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Hawk eye, Black Widow, Falcon, Thor and other.

The dispute began last spring when a leading intellectual property lawyer of Hollywood, Marc Toberoff, notified the Marvel Entertainment, owned by Disney, copyright termination notices on behalf of five clients among which we also find Lawrence D. Lieber, younger brother of Stan Lee, is also a writer and comic artist known for his contributions of the years ’60 on different characters Marvel.

Among other customers of Toberoff we find the properties of illustrators Steve Ditko And Don Heck, and heirs of the writers Don Rico And Gene Colan who are trying to claim the rights to the characters Marvel that they helped create, including Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Falcon, Blade, Iron-Man And Spider-Man many of which have become big income generators for the Disney, appearing in Movie And TV series, as well as all the merchandise that goes with it. Everything is born because according to the law USA copyright introduced in the Copyright Act of 1976 which allows creators to cease all copyrights of works previously assigned to another person or entity. Furthermore Toberoff has a lot of experience in this type of case since almost a decade ago, he represented the legacy of the comic book legend Jack Kirby on the possibility of revoking a copyright grant on Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk And Thor. In the’August 2013, the Court of Appeal of the 2nd Circuit affirmed the ruling of a lower court which determined that the heirs of Kirby they could not recover his share of the rights on these characters because the former Marvel freelance he had contributed his materials as a commissioned work.

For Spider-Man there are considerations! As the character, he first appeared on the pages of Amazing Fantasy # 15 In the 1963 but after 56 years old since the entry into force of the law, a second copyright termination window has opened for a period of five years (destined to finish in 2023). This means that if the Marvel lost the cause, could no longer use from June 2023 certain elements introduced in the first stories ofwall climbers both in comics and film adaptations such as Aunt May, the red and blue costume and the name Peter Parker but would continue to own the character as trademark (registered trademark).

The lawsuit will revolve around the creation of famous comic book characters and the so-called “Method Marvel“, A creative mechanism conceived by Stan Lee which provided for the involvement of designers and other publishers in the development of the story of a character or a comic book on the basis of an initial subject (already at the center of a legal diatribe on the rights of Ghost Rider). One of the complaints filed in court by the Disney states that “Marvel had the right to exercise creative control over contributions [di Stan Lee] and paid [a Lee] a fee per page for your work.“