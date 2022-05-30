Disney and Star Plus: These are the premieres that arrive in June 2022

June is just around the corner and this means that new series and movies will arrive on the Disney+ platform and on Star+, so we bring you the complete billboard of premieres that are coming for this month, from the new UCM project with Ms Marvelall 6 seasons of glee and the return of Karol Sevilla.

Ms. Marvel (new series) – June 8

One of the new projects on the small screen of the UCM is Ms Marvelthe new Disney+ series tells the story of a young woman named Kamala Kan, a fan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel, but by acquiring her alter ego, she has healing powers and the ability to take other forms and will have to learn to control them .

​

Glee (6 seasons) – June 1

One of the most important musical series in pop culture returns to the small screen with all its seasons, remembering that the story focuses on the William McKinley Institute in Lima, Ohio, where the Spanish teacher, Will Schuester, (Matthew Morrison) wants to return the choir club New Directions the brilliance and popularity he had when he was a student and was part of it.

It Was Always Me – June 15

When her father mysteriously dies, Lupe is tasked with finding out what really happened. Get ready for a musical adventure, full of danger, mystery and romance. Marking the return of Karol Sevilla accompanied by Pipe Bueno.

All the premieres of Disney Plus:

The Orville: New Horizons (season 3) – June 2

The Villains of Valley View (season 1) – June 3

hollywood stargirl – 3 of June

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (season 1) – June 3

Trevor: The Musical – June 24

Baymax (season 1) – June 29

Love, Victor (season 3) – June 15

One of the most successful series on the Star+ platform continues, which follows in the footsteps of Victor, a student facing the problems that arise on his path of self-discoverywhich includes their sexual orientation, their adaptation to the city and its limits.

Only Murders In The Building (Season 2) – June 28

Saving the best for last, Star+ premieres the second season of one of the best series of 2021, starring Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, continues the story of the group of neighbors who must solve another mysterious crime.

All the premieres of Star Plus:

Atlanta (season 3) – June 29

The Kardashians: Final Episode Season 1

Family Guy (season 20) – still no day

rise – June 24

babel- still no day

AG

​

​

​

​

​