Disney + and VIP access already at the end? After Jungle Cruise, do we change?

Bye bye VIP. Nothing official, but many think that Jungle Cruise is the latest Disney film to be released at the same time at the cinema and on Disney +, with a lot of additional cost compared to the subscription on the US streaming platform.

Disney’s strategy began in the coronavirus pandemic lockdown year, with Mulan, repeated with Black Widow, the film centered on the Black Widow, the controversial heroine of the Marvel world known as Natasha Romanova. Who collaborates with the Soviet secret services to become their main agent. However, when the USSR falls apart, the government tries to kill it. A Disney strategy that could end with the release of Jungle Cruise.

Disney +: Jungle Cruise with VIP Access, but Shang-Chi not

Two hours and seven minutes, to be precise, the duration of the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, and produced by John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia. An exceptional cast, with The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Emily Blunt (the extraordinary co-star of the much acclaimed The Devil wears Prada), Paul Giamatti (Cinderella Man), Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Dani Rovira, Quim Gutierrez , Dan Dargan Carter, Andy Nyman, Raphael Alejandro, Simone Lockhart, Pedro Lopez, Sulem Calderon, Sebastian Blunt, Mark Ashworth, Allan Poppleton, Caroline Paige, James Quattrochi.

Classic Action Comedy storyline: Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is the story of an exciting journey along the Amazon River with likeable skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. Leaving London for the Amazon jungle and relying on Frank and his questionable services to guide her along the river aboard La Quila – his battered but fascinating boat. Lily wants to discover an ancient tree with special healing properties and the potential to change the future of medicine. Countless dangers, an epic journey by the unlikely couple could conclude the experience of VIP access on Disney +. The confirmation of a new path to be taken by Disney, comes from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will not be released via VIP Access. The Marvel Studios film will represent a new experiment: it will only be in cinemas for 45 days, then it will land on the streaming on demand service, included in the classic Disney + subscription at no additional cost.

Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, it does not unbutton and leaves all roads open: “Distribution decisions are made film by film based on global market conditions and audience behavior – he explains – we will continue to use all available options in the future, learn from what will happen with each new distribution and innovate. consequently, always doing what we believe is in the best interest of the film and in the best interest of our fans ”. Nothing has yet been decided, but the credits on the VIP Access to Disney + seem to be running.