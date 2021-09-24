Disney + announces a new series produced by Dwayne Johnson

The Disney + series will take fans behind the scenes at popular amusement park attractions

There Disney wants to bring the audience into the behind the scenes of its most famous attractions with a new TV series – consisting of 10 episodes for the Disney + streaming service – produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia (Jungle Cruise). Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, DuckTales), the series The secrets of Disney attractions will offer viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at the most beloved attractions of Disney Amusement Parks around the world, from Jungle Cruise, at the Haunted Mansion it’s at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. All 10 episodes of the series will arrive in streaming Friday 16 July 2021.

The secrets of Disney attractions will not only take fans behind the scenes of the attractions, but will also tell the story behind every princess castle in Disney parks around the world, the origins of the Disneyland Hotel, and take viewers on a journey to discover the intricacies of transportation systems of each park. The series will also have some rare archive interviews with Walt Disney.