Disney announces new release dates for 2023 and 2024: “Snow White”, “Mufasa: The Lion King”, “Inside Out 2” and more

This year characterizes the mouse company for its prolific premieres, as in the case of “Hocus Pocus 2” on September 30, “Werewolf by Night” for October 7 and “Go Santa Claus!, “Strange World” and “Disenchanted” with debuts November 16, 23, and 24, 2022, respectively, on Disney+.

Likewise, the following two years will maintain the line and according to what was communicated in the D23 celebratory convention, new projects will fill the agenda for the next two years, to the delight of the brand’s followers.

The soccer comedy directed by Taika Waititi, “Next Goal Wins”, of Searchlight (company acquired by Disney) will be released on April 21, 2023. Meanwhile, the Reboot of “Haunted Mansion” will be set for August 11.

The animated film “Wish” will be released on November 22, 2023, and on September 6, 2024, a new Marvel movie will appear, the title of which is anonymous.

“Elio”Pixar’s new bet can be viewed on March 1, 2024 and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” is dated for June 14. the long-awaited prequel “Mufasa: The Lion King” will be released on July 5 of the same year.

The children’s classic “Snow White” will return in live action alongside stars Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, premiering on March 22, 2024.