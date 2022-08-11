Disney announces price increase for Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu subscribers

The Walt Disney Company announced today, Wednesday, an increase in the price of entertainment services streaming Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, including in subscriptions supported by streaming ads.

The company confirmed, as part of its earnings report for the third quarter of the year, that beginning December 8, users in the United States of the new ad-supported Disney+ subscription will pay $7.99 a month, while people who already pay that price to watch the content without ads will pay $10.99 per month.

Meanwhile, for Hulu users, starting October 10, the ad-supported service subscription will increase from $6.99 to $7.99 per month, while the ad-free plan will go up from $12.99 to $14.99 per month.

Similarly, the monthly subscription to ESPN+ will increase from $6.99 to $9.99, while the annual subscription will see an increase from $69.99 to $99.99.

People who subscribed to the subscription that includes Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu will pay $14.99, which represents an increase of one dollar. The company will offer a new subscription that includes Disney+ and Hulu, with ads, for $9.99, while the price for all three services, with ads, will be $12.99.

Disney reported combined losses of more than $1.1 billion across its three streaming services. streamingdespite having 152.1 million Disney + subscribers, 46.2 million Hulu and 22.8 million ESPN +.