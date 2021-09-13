Disney announces the dates of its films until 2024, including four new Marvels

Despite the uncertainties of the last period, Disney announces several theatrical releases for the next few years, including the new titles of Guillermo del Toro, David O’Russell and the live-action of The Little Mermaid. And obviously the MCU is not missing

Although the last year and a half has been really difficult with regards to film programming, the big studios continue to plan for the long term. In particular it does Disney which, in recent days, announced the calendar of outputs until 2024. Certainly a courageous move and far from being definitive (many moves could be made in the future) but which also comes from confidence gained after the success of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, the most recent Marvel film that hit the box office in the United States and beyond. In addition to Disney’s own animated and live-action titles, the productions of 20th Century and of Searchlight (formerly Fox) and the movies Pixar, in the new schedule there are also ben four Marvel movies still untitled.

The House of Mickey has taken advantage of these announcements to put some order in its release dates. First of all, he moved the new effort of Guillermo del Toro, the remake Nightmare Alley, from 3 to 17 December 2021 and at the same time announced that the spin-off film of the animated series Bob’s Burger will be released on May 27, 2022. Next year will also see several replacements: a 20th Century film slated for January has been removed, and three Searchlight titles will respectively replace a Disney live-action film slated for April 8, 2022, another 20th Century slated for on June 10, 2022 and one more Disney live-action on August 12, 2022 (the fact that they are still all untitled films for now adds mystery, but also confusion, to these strategies). Some certainties, however, have been given to fans who are a little lost: on November 4, 2022 the new film by David O. Russell (also untitled but with a stellar cast with names like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek etc.) while the expected live-action de The little Mermaid is expected on May 26, 2023.

Loading... Advertisements

But here we are finally at 2024, when in fact Disney has foreseen numerous releases of all its brands and in particular, in fact, four new Marvel projects still unknown identity: in addition to the projects already placed in the coming years (Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania And Guardians of the Galaxy 3), we know that there is a new film about Fantastic 4, Deadpool 3, a new movie about Blade (but likely to be part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), a fourth Captain America with Sam Wilson and probably a new one too Avengers. It is not known which of these we will see in 2024, in the meantime this is the calendar announced in the past few hours. The films don’t have a title yet.

Marvel movies – February 16, 2024

Pixar movies – March 1, 2020

Disney live-action film – March 22, 2024

Marvel movies – May 3, 2024

20th Century Film – May 24, 2024

Pixar movies – June 14, 2024

Disney live-action film – July 5, 2025

Marvel movies – July 26, 2024

Marvel movies – November 8, 2024