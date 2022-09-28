Disney: Brie Larson considers not playing Captain Marvel again – Film and TV – Culture

The D23 exhibition, from the Disney film house, has become the quintessential event that exhibits the premieres of all the franchises that are part of this great brand. This year was different, because after three years of virtuality, it was once again a face-to-face event.



Among the characteristics that stood out are the large number of productions that are about to be released in the seventh art and on the small screen, among which stand out, the third season of The Mandalorian, a ‘Star Wars’ story, Hocus Pocus 2, which will be out in October this year, and everything about the Marvel Universe.

And it is that the fans of the superheroes could exclusively see the release of the trailers of ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘Wonderful By Night’the new signings of ‘Captain America: New World Order’the second season of ‘Loky’ and, of course, ‘ ‘The Marvels’, with Brie Larson as the protagonist.

Will Larson continue as Captain Marvel?

And it is that among the stellar events was the presentation of the sequel to Captain Marvel, since three of its protagonists were present at the Anaheim Convention Center: Brie Larson, who plays Carol Denvers; Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau; and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.

However, what caught the attention of the meeting were the words that Larson responded to the journalists of the magazine ‘Variety’, since it left the doubt about his future performances in the character of Captain Marvel.

“I don’t know if I will continue. Do you want someone to do it again?responded to one of the journalists who asked her about her role in Marvel and pointed out that she feels somewhat exhausted by the criticism she receives on social networks for the role she plays.

After the answer, he shrugged his shoulders and took a serious stance, although the interviewer asks him not to be “modest”: “I do not know. Actually, I don’t have the answer to that.” he added.

It should be noted that the first film was highly criticized in 2019, and received endless sexist comments about it; However, that was not an impediment for Disney to continue with the character and revitalize him by releasing his sequel.

‘The Marvels’ was directed by Nia DaCosta, who amazed for his aesthetic and terrifying staging of the film Candyman and who tried the thriller in the film Little Woods.

