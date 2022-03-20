Disney+ Celebrated the First Anniversary of the Premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). Image: Disney+ Twitter (@disneyplus).

It is the last winter Saturday in the world of PAPER HEROES. On March 19, 2021, Disney+ premiered New World Order, episode 1 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries (2021) starring Sebastian Stan as James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier/ White Wolf and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America, consisting of 6 episodes and set after the events of the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019).

To celebrate the first anniversary, the streaming service published three promotional images on the official Twitter account, where Sam appears wearing a redesigned suit and carrying the shield of Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans), accompanying Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly). ) and grandson Eli Bradley (Janeshia Adams-Ginyard) at a Captain America exhibit or sharing a meal with his family and Bucky.

Developed by Malcolm Spellman, it co-starred Wyatt Russell as John Walker/Captain America/US Agent, Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau, Danny Ramírez as Joaquín Torres, Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc, Adepero Oduye as Sarah Wilson, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Power Broker, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Eli Bradley (Janeshia Adams-Ginyard), Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), and Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021).

AJ Wilson (Aaron Haynes), Sarah Wilson (Adepero Oduye), Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America (Anthony Mackie), James "Bucky" Barnes/Winter Soldier/White Wolf (Sebastian Stan), and Cass Wilson (Chase River McGhee) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021).

Spanish subtitled preview of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) on Disney+.

