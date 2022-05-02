Disney celebrates the end of Ramadan with a new poster for the ‘Ms. Marvel’

United States.- Disney recently went to twitter pNow celebrate the Eid al Fitr, the official end of the festival Ramadan, posting a brand new poster for his upcoming series of Disney+ Ms Marvel ahead of its premiere on June 8.

The new poster celebrates the Pakistani heritage of Kamala Khan, from Ms Marvel (as well as the actress who plays her, Iman Vellani), incorporating several tributes to the origin of Khan. On the poster, designed by the illustrator Shehzil Malik, Khan is seen sporting a henna/mendhi design on his right wrist, while between Khan’s hands are a crescent moon and a star, which are traditional signifiers of both the start and end of the fast during the Ramadan.

Check out the new poster of Ms. Marvel below:

Disney celebrates the end of Ramadan with the new poster of Ms. Marvel

May this Eid bring strength, love and light. #EidMubarak Ms. Marvel, an original series from Marvel Studios, begins streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus.

Ms. Marvel stars newcomer Iman Vellani in her acting debut as Kamala Khan, also marking the live-action debut of the fan-favorite Marvel character. Beside Vellani is it so Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer Y Nimra Bucha.

The series features Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani girl from Jersey City,” reads the official synopsis. “Aspiring artist, avid gamer, and voracious fanfiction writer, she’s a huge fan of the Avengers, and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she has always admired.

Ms. Marvel is directed by the executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon Y Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with the executive producerto Bisha K. Ali como main screenwriter.

After the series, the teenage heroine of Vellani’swill be seen in the sequel to captain marvel from Nia DaCosta, titled the marvels, starring Brie Larson Y Teyonah Parris, whose premiere is scheduled for July 28, 2023.