Disney celebrates women in their month with a special selection

Throughout March, Women’s Month is commemorated and the platform for streaming Disney+ celebrates it with a special selection of productions (documentaries, series and movies) that address the female universe in its different stages.

Thus, on screen the animations of heroines such as the oriental “Mulan” or “Raya and the last dragon” coexist with the latest creation of the emporium, which places the action in Latin America, “Encanto” (an Oscar candidate that will be delivered on Sunday in its category) or the recently released “Red”, the new Pixar film, which focuses on the changes experienced by the teenager Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who is torn between continuing to be the obedient daughter of her mother Ming, overprotective and a bit authoritarian, and the chaos involved in entering this new stage of her life, when every time she gets angry she transforms into a giant red panda.

One of the most important bets this month was the launch of the documentary series “Impact with Gal Gadot”, which focuses on six women who work in defense of the environment, in a contribution to make visible experiences and content with real and diverse stories, as well as opportunities to inspire values ​​and habits that help build more egalitarian societies.

That purpose also inspires “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2”, the record of the North American singer on a family trip from Salt Lake City, where she began to compose “Sour” (her triple platinum debut album) to Los Angeles, where her career broke all records. The feelings of a young woman going through a very specific period of her life are exposed on screen.

In the field of fiction, stories based on real events are available such as “Hidden Talents” with the first women who worked at NASA in scientific development for missions to space; action with “Black●Widow”; and complementary proposals such as “Cruella”, “Jane” and “Wandavision”, where the female exponents are the protagonists.