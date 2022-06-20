Disney classic will have live-action and fans propose cast

The live action are here to stay! Since Disney began to present new versions of its classic animated films, more and more productions are joining the trend.

And it is that this has already happened with typical stories of princesses like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Mulan or Aladdin.

But also, with some adventures like The Lion King, The Jungle Book or Dumbo. Now, it is added to that list… Hercules!

Production is already underway

Shortly after this new adaptation was announced, Disney already found the ideal director for his new live-action movie: Guy Ritchie. The filmmaker was responsible for directing Aladdin, the first film to exceed one billion dollars at the box office.

Let’s remember what Hercules, this Disney classic, features a teenager who has been torn from the gods at birth and who was adopted on Earth.

Eventually, he discovers that he has a place on Mount Olympus alongside his father Zeus. To achieve this, he must control his developmental problems and become a hero.

For its part, production advances hand in hand with Joe and Anthony Russothe brothers behind phenomena like Avengers: Endgame.

And although they have not yet decided on the cast members, Disney fans are not wasting time and, after the user FilmUpdates consulted who are the ideal actors to lead the project of the companyThey chose their favourites.

Fans propose cast of Hercules live action

In the role of Hercules, one actor stands out notably: Henry Cavill. They also mentioned among the possible candidates for Zane Phillips, Noah Centineo, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Heughan.

While for the role of Megarathere was practically no discussion: Elizabeth Gillies She is the perfect actress according to the fans of the film. Still, some users opted for Zendaya, Simone Ashley, Alexa Demie and Ariana Grande.

In addition, many proposed Chris Pine with his new image, for the role of Zeus, father of Hercules.

It is worth mentioning that Peter Pan, Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, Merlin, Lilo and Stitch or The Hunchback of Notre Dame are just some of the new adaptations that are in development.

