Disney + confirms the actor of Percy Jackson in its television series

Percy Jackson’s television series on Disney + confirms its young leading actor. We tell you the last minute about this project!

The long-awaited series of Percy Jackson in Disney+ has finally found its protagonist. Is about Walker Scobellwho has recently come out on the adam project from Netflix. The acclaimed series Rick Riordan wanted to compete in the cinema with the saga of Harry Potterbut the two films of 20th Century Fox They did not catch on with the public. They didn’t even have a strong enough fan base to establish themselves at the box office. Fortunately, Percy Jackson will get a second chance at Disney+ with a TV series. Rick Riordan confirmed it two years ago and the series began production earlier this year. Now, finally, we have a leading actor.

As reported exclusively by Variety, Walker Scobell has been confirmed by Disney+ to star in the Percy Jackson television series. The young actor recently starred in the adam projectwhere he shared his dressing room with actors of the stature of Ryan Reynolds, Zoë Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, katherine Keener Y Jennifer garner. Almost nothing! Now, Walker Scobell will lead the production of the House of the Mouse for your platform. An ambitious project that, from what they have assured, will be more focused on children and will adapt the original material from which it comes better than the movies.

The first season will consist of eight episodes in total.

Casting for the Percy Jackson series on Disney+ began shortly after production began. Unlike the movies, the TV series will try to use the youngest actors possible to tell its story. This matches better, as we have said, with the books. The novels tell of the adventures of Percya twelve-year-old boy who discovers that he is actually a demigod, son of Poseidongod of the seas and oceans in Greek mythology.

The first season Percy Jackson will consist of eight episodes in total, although it will surely have more than one season. Filming is expected to start from this summer. This is how it is programmed by Disney +, the most successful streaming platform in recent years. Rick Riordan hinted a few weeks ago that major casting announcements would be coming soon. The greatest of them, the protagonist of the series, has fallen right now. He wasn’t lying, then.