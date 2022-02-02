Disney + confirms the date of How I Met Your Father and other news

But that’s not all, since in the wake of Pam & Tommythe second part of the eleventh season of The Walking Deadfollowed by The King’s Man – The Origins, which, as we reminded you a few days ago, will debut on February 23rd. And it won’t be the only production coming this month, have you already read the other news?

Disney + shared some details on the upcoming production line-up, taking the opportunity to confirm some dates and share others. Let’s start by remembering that today one of the most anticipated series of the year finally debuted on the streaming platform, Pam & Tommy with Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen. The first three episodes are finally available while the new episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

And finally, over the next few months, they will also arrive on Disney + The Dropout, The Kardashians, Pistol And West Side Story. Here is the promotional clip that confirms what is written.

And then there are other goodies to come in the coming months. In March, for example, there will be the Disney and Pixar films, Red which will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday 11 March, while Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures will be available from Friday 25 March. In the end, Moon Knight debuts exclusively on Disney + on Wednesday, March 30. And finally the debut date of the series also arrives How I Met Your Father which will be available from Wednesday 11 May exclusively on Disney +.

We conclude by sharing all the official synopses of the upcoming productions, happy reading!

When the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history come together to organize a war to wipe out millions of lives, one man will have to race against time to stop them. The King’s Man – The Origins reveals the birth of the first independent intelligence agency.

This February, The Walking Dead returns with most of the protagonists engaged in fighting the impending battle unleashed by the attack of the Reapers, while others, in Alexandria, must face the devastating wrath of Mother Nature. For everyone, the world is literally collapsing before their eyes. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth isn’t as idyllic as it seems. Someone will find hope again. Others, however, will be pushed beyond the point of no return. Only one truth remains: lives are hanging by a thread and every decision will drastically change their future, their chances of survival and the state of each community.

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deceit. The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, in an incredible story of ambition and fame gone horribly wrong. How did the youngest billionaire in the world lose everything in the blink of an eye?

In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met her father: a story that takes the viewer back to the present, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want from. life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless possibilities.

The Disney and Pixar movies Red stars Mei Lee, a clumsy and self-confident 13-year-old, torn between remaining a disciplined daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her mother, Ming, is protective, if not slightly bossy, and never strays from her daughter: an embarrassing reality for a teenager like her. And as if the changes in her interests, her relationships and her body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which basically means ALWAYS), she transforms into a giant red panda! Red is directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar Bao short film) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck continues the hilarious adventures of the prehistoric mammals most loved by the public. Eager for some independence from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out in search of their own place, but quickly find themselves trapped in a huge underground cavern. They are rescued by Buck, the one-eyed ferret, a lover of adventure and dinosaur hunting, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs that inhabit the Lost World.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a quiet employee of a gift shop, who is struck by memory lapses and memories from another life. Steven discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares his body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven / Marc’s enemies approach, the two must investigate their complex identities as they delve into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.

In 2022 the countdown of a new series begins. The Kardashians is coming to Disney +! The Kardashian / Jenner family will bring an exciting new chapter to Disney + thanks to an unprecedented and intimate journey into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer.

Based on the 2018 memoir by legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol,” the series offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories of all time, passing through popular neighborhoods. West London, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s infamous Kings Road SEX store, to the international controversy that accompanied the release of “Never Mind the Bollocks”, often regarded as one of the most influential albums ever.