Disney +, “Cruella”: Estella or Cruella?

Cruella (2021) it’s such a movie comedy with notes dramatic and elements of yellow released this year and which has also been made available on the streaming platform Disney + after a couple of days of exclusivity at the cinema. It is produced in the United States by Walt Disney Pictures, Gunn Films, Marc Platt Productions, and distributed in Italy by Walt Disney, Studios Motion Pictures and the aforementioned Disney +.

The film, set in a small suburban town of the swinging London, tells the story of Estella a young man with a sharp and above average intelligence, a fraudster and an orphan since she was only a child. Estela however, she is determined to make her way into the fashion world. However, when he finds himself – for a series of fortuitous circumstances – to work as an emerging stylist for the fashion legend, the Baroness von Hellman, finds himself reopening old wounds and traumas of the past buried and never healed.

Estella thus rediscovers a side dark and a cruel streak that, over the years, he had completely forgotten: his alter ego, Cruella.

Estela Miller or Cruella De Vil?

Estela Miller is a sunny, sweet and positive young woman who is always polite and kind to everyone, whose dream would be to become an emerging talent in fashion and become popular in the world of fashion, always following the teachings given to her by mother at an early age.

Crudelia De Vil is an eccentric, visionary, as well as somber and slightly insane, emerging fashion talent; determined to grab her place in the world and who care absolutely nothing about the consequences and what and who she will have to sacrifice to achieve her dreams of glory.

To choose or not to choose? This is the dilemma

This is the hard part request that the viewer constantly arises from the beginning of the film, in this unfriendly alternation between the two nature of the protagonist in a clash that is a fight between titans on equal terms. On the one hand we have a sweet, dreamy girl who loves her friends (whom she considers her family) and on the other hand we have this rebellious queen of the fashion, who has a dark soul and does not seem to fear anything or anyone, with a great desire to test herself and shout to the world that she he is there, he is there and he has no intention of leaving.

Despite the plot of the film is a combination of originality and devajù, “Cruella” it’s not the movie about a villain most original that has ever been seen in recent years, but has been able to make the elements perfectly balanced and original new with those belonging to the seen-and-already-seen: as the villain with a dark and traumatic past, old ghosts from the past that come back to haunt him and a nemesis figure that turns out to be completely unexpected. As well as the character who would appear to be one of the bad which, in reality, turns out to be – at the right moment, as a perfect opening line – a ally of our villain.

Now turn to one of the few in the of this sparkling film: the Dalmatians. Yes, the Dalmatians were animated in a horrible way and I think it was all too evident that their appearance was much more digital than it was necessary, but part of this little spot and some distracting errors in the editing room … “Cruella “ it remains and is still a good film to spend an evening with friends in the name of fun and originality. Other than that there weren’t really any exciting flaws, from a graphics and animation point of view.

But “Cruella” (2021) not only boasts spots in its realization but also a stellar cast and respectable, with faces known also to the general public for several years, such as: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Mark Strong (already appeared in “Kingsman – The Secret Service “ And “Kingsman – The Golden Circle” in the role of Merlin). For the first two, no introductions would even be needed, but let’s do them anyway: Emma Stone appeared in Easy Girl, La La Land, The Amazing Spider-Man, Mean Girls, etc .; while Emma Thompson he interpreated La Carica de 101 – This time the magic is true, The Charge of a Hundred and One (Disney), La Carida dei 102 – A new tail shot, Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, etc.

In addition to having received several awards and accolades throughout their career film, as well as colleagues Meryl Streep (“The devil wears Prada ”- 2006) And & Glenn Close leading actress de “101 Dalmatians” of 1996; to which Cruella refers and from which he clearly drew more than inspiration. Cruella clearly presents elements and factors taken from both films, such as some reference to the animated short film Disney of 1961.

Let’s talk now about numbers, figures and receipts.

Box office blockbuster, Cruella he messed up over 60 million during the debut phase and if, in the meantime, another aggressive competitor had not emerged (“The Conjuring – By order of the devil “) he would also have kept the leadership and the crown skimming in the following weeks over 133 thousand euros that bring his total to close to – and perhaps to have exceeded – him 800 thousand euros.