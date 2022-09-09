Disney+ Day 2022: a day full of premieres and incredible offers for fans of “Star Wars”, Marvel and more

Several premieres can be seen on Disney + Day. (Disney)

This September 8 marks the long-awaited Disney+Day, a day that has already become a classic on the calendar because Disney will really offer a good number of new titles on its platform. As the featured film of this day, it premieres Pinocchiothe film of Robert Zemeckis (Return to the future), With the performance of Tom Hanks as Geppetto and the voice of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. In addition, there will be offers impossible to refuse if you have not yet tried Disney+.

This year, the Disney+Day It has a wide variety of movies, series and documentaries. Each of the great licenses that Disney owns has a surprise for its fans. For example, Marvel exclusively premieres the latest MCU movie: Thor: love and thunder and chapters of she hulk. In addition to Pinocchiothe animation will have a pleasant surprise with Cars: road adventures, which will have a first season of 9 episodes. And the titles are even more.

Pinocchio trailer. (Disney)

But in addition to new content, the platform will offer from September 8 to 19 a great offer for new subscribers that is really unmissable. For all those who want to discover all the magic of the platform, on those days it will have a special price. For residents of Mexico, the value will be $29 Mexican pesos. If you live in Argentina, the offer will be $149 Argentine pesos and for Colombians $5,900 Colombian pesos. If you are a resident of Peru and have not yet tried Disney+, there is also a special offer that will be $5.9 soles.

And as a closing, before diving into the details of all the premieres of the Disney+Daythis day will serve as an event prior to the start of the convention D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event -presented by Visa- which will take place in Anaheim (California) from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 September. This is an exclusive convention of all Disney and perhaps the most important in the industry, in which the company will advance news of all its franchises and in which announcements of new films are expected (specifically from starwars), cast reveals for highly anticipated titles like The Fantastic Four and surprises from the animated world of Disney Y pixar.

Promotional image of the 2022 D23 expo. (Disney)

Next, all the premieres of the Disney+Day in detail and title by title:

Thor: love and thunder

The latest Marvel Studios movie shows the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor.

Trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” with the introduction of the new characters and a closer look at the powers of Mighty Thor. (Marvel)

Marvel Studios United: Creating Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: love and thunder in Marvel Studios United. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, along with never-before-seen footage from the set and much more, Marvel Studios United pull back the curtain to reveal details of the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi

Featuring never-before-seen footage, personal stories and significant moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi tells how the Lucasfilm original series was made for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobian epic story that begins ten years after the dramatic events that took place in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Scene from “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the Disney+ series. (Disney)

unknown land (Disney+ original series produced in Latin America)

This fiction follows Eric Dalaras (Peter Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to his childhood town, Cape Qwert, to find answers at the horror theme park, Unknown Land, where his parents were last seen. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a universe as dark as it is unknown.

Advance of “Unknown Land”. (Disney)

welcome to the club

Combo+ subscribers, the commercial offer that provides access to Disney+ and Star+ for a single price in Latin America, will be able to enjoy Welcome to the club a new short The Simpson which will premiere on Disney+ and Star+ in Latin America. Lisa Simpson, determined to become a princess, is shocked when she realizes being mean could be more fun.

Pinocchio

Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action CGI (computer generated imagery) film, which is the new version of the endearing story of a wooden puppet, who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanksplays Gepetto, the carpenter who builds and treatsPinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth ) as if it were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levittit is Pepe Cricket, who officiates as Pinocchio’s guide and conscience; Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo,it is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Keyit is the Honest Juan; Lorraine Bracois Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evansis The Coachman.

Teaser trailer for “Pinocchio”. (Disney)

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in legal cases related to the superhuman, goes through the life of a single woman in her thirties who is also a super-powerful green giant over two meters tall. The nine-episode series includes a host of veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including,Mark Ruffalolike Hulk,Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, andBenedict Wonglike Wong. The cast also hasGinger Gonzaga ,Josh Segarra,Jameela Jamil,Jon BassYRenee Elise Goldsberry.

Trailer for “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”. (Disney)

Cars: adventures on the road

Lightning McQueen (voiced byOwen Wilson) and his best friend Mate (voiced byLarry the Cable Guy) head east to Radiator Springs on a road trip across America to meet up with Mate’s sister. The series is produced by Marc Sondheimer and directed by Steve Purcell, Bobby Podesta and Brian Fee. Composer Jake Monaco was in charge of creating the music for all nine episodes.

Trailer of “Cars: adventures on the road”. (Disney)

Growing

Created byBrie Larsonand Culture House,Growingis a groundbreaking documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories. the series ofDisney Branded Televisionuses narrative, experimentation and the documentary technique to accompany a person between the ages of 18 and 22 who tells their story. The stories represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer compelling insights into adolescence and the social, family and internal difficulties young people face on their journey to self-discovery and acceptance.

Each 30-minute episode presents a young person, or “hero”, and their experience of growing up based on a very personal interview that narrates the childhood and adolescence of the protagonists.

Trailer for “Growing Up”. (DisneyPlus)

The Adventures of Bertie Gregory

Bertie Gregory29 years old, explorer ofNational Geographicand the visible face of a new generation of adventurers and aspirational natural story makers, takes viewers on epic and exciting journeys to the most spectacular and hidden places in the wild world. Using state-of-the-art filming technology, The Adventures of Bertie Gregory It breaks the mold of the traditional natural history show by telling extraordinary stories of real-life animals and getting the audience into every minute of the action.

For weeks, the charismatic BAFTA award-winning filmmaker immerses himself in the lives of animals to capture untold stories of iconic creatures that live in some of the most inhospitable places on the planet. In this season, Bertie ventures into the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the largest congregation of whales ever filmed and comes face to face with buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this series of adventures, Bertie will take audiences on a breathtaking odyssey across the planet, showcasing the natural world at a time when he faces his greatest challenges.

Trailer for “The Adventures of Bertie Gregory”. (Disney)

