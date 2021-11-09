Disney + Day, a week of promotions and celebrations kicks off

In view of the Disney + Day from Friday 12 November, The Walt Disney Company has announced new ones promotions for all its brands, as well as additional content previewing this Friday, to kick off the Disney + worldwide celebration to thank fans.

Walt Disney celebrates Disney + Day and expands to Asia

Disney + subscribers will be able to enjoy exclusive benefits in Disney Parks around the world, offers on ShopDisney, access to their favorite content, exclusive previews on the platform and much more.

Also this Friday at 3pm on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts @DisneyPlusIT fans will find previews of upcoming movies and series. In addition to contributions from Disney + creators and stars related to upcoming content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic And Star.

“Since launching two years ago, Disney + has won the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with the best original content and rich library of favorite films and series., – he has declared Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. – With Disney + Day, we are creating an unprecedented experience for our subscribers like only The Walt Disney Company can. “.

Disney + previews, sneak peeks and more

At 5.00pm, Disney + subscribers will also be able to log in on platform a special content from Pixar Animation Studios and, at 17:45, gods Marvel Studios, to which other surprise previews will be added.

Among others, they will make their streaming debut on Disney +:

A new documentary entitled The Making of Happier than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles on Billie Eilish’s recent film concert on Disney +;

on Billie Eilish’s recent film concert on Disney +; Marvel Studios Assembled : Behind the Scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a special documentary that chronicles the making of one of the most recent releases at Marvel Studios;

: Behind the Scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a special documentary that chronicles the making of one of the most recent releases at Marvel Studios; Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye , an episode that brings to life all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU ahead of the arrival of the original Disney + series;

, an episode that brings to life all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU ahead of the arrival of the original Disney + series; The musical, romantic and fantasy comedy As if by magic 2007, with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, a mix of live-action and animation;

2007, with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, a mix of live-action and animation; The recent Disney Channel original movie Spin DJ Mix in which Rhea, an American teenager of Indian descent, discovers her passion for the world of DJs and begins to devote herself to music production by merging her South Asian culture with the world around her.

Titles joining previously announced Disney + Day premieres such as: Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone – Mom, I missed the plane, The Tales of Olaf, Hi Alberto, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, The World According to Jeff Goldblum And Intertwining of the past.

Disney Day, The Classics revisited in Olaf’s Tales

Exclusive Disney + Day offers and promotions

To celebrate the platform’s first two years and all the new content to come, Disney + invites fans to join the community with alimited time special offer. From today until Sunday 14 November, new subscribers who activate the service and those who reactivate their subscription will be able to get a month of Disney + for € 1.99 (subsequently € 8.99 / month), by registering on https: // www. disneyplus.com/en-gb, and participate in all the Disney + Day celebrations.

Fans will also be able to follow the Disney + Day on TikTok, where Disney + launched an official account starting today. The streaming platform’s new TikTok profile will host unique short-lived content featuring Disney + ‘s most beloved stories, brands and characters.

Also, during this special week, Disney + will bring in cities around the world the icons and most loved characters of the main brands of the platform. This initiative kicked off today in New York City and will continue in Nashville on November 10, in Paris on November 11 and in Copenhagen and Los Angeles on November 12.