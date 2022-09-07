Disney + Day arrives with premieres of Marvel, The Simpsons and much more

Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney+

Thor: Love and Thunder of Marvel Studios shows the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), from a story by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder was produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Thor: Love and Thunder joins 15 other films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are available in Disney+.

Marvel Studios United: Creating Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson reveal the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder at Marvel Studios United. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, along with never-before-seen footage from the set and much more, Marvel Studios United pulls back the curtain on details of the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Other premieres of Disney + Day

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi

Featuring never-before-seen footage, vivid personal stories and significant moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi tells the making of Lucasfilm’s original series for Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins ten years after the dramatic events elapsed in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

This revealing documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s return to the screen, and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s return to their classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, the cast and crew reflect on the experience of telling a new story with iconic Star Wars characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga. With tours of the Creature Shop, Prop Department and much more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi showcases the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so special: the respect and passion for a legacy that spans generations and its famous characters, so loved by the audience.

Tierra Incógnita (Disney+ original series produced in Latin America)

Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to the town of his childhood, Cape Qwert, to find answers in the horror theme park Tierra Incógnita, where his parents were. last seen. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a universe as dark as it is unknown.

Sing-Along Versions of Frozen: A Frozen Adventure and Frozen 2

Disney+ will feature new sing-along versions of the Walt Disney Animation Studios Frozen: A Frozen Adventure and Frozen 2 films, fully immersing you in their music with on-screen song lyrics.

Welcome to the Club, short of The Simpsons

In Welcome to the Club, Lisa Simpson, determined to become a princess, is shocked when she realizes being mean could be more fun.

Pinocchio

Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action, CGI (computer-generated imagery) film that remakes the endearing story of a wooden puppet, who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Gepetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who officiates as Pinocchio’s guide and conscience; Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is The Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Keyes the Honest John; Lorraine Bracco, nominated for an Oscar, is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

She Hulk: Defender of Heroes (new episodes)

In She Hulk: Defender of Heroes from Marvel Studios, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in legal cases related to the superhuman, navigates the life of a single woman in her thirties who is also a super-powered green giant over two meters high. The nine-episode series features a host of veterans from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including Mark Ruffalo as the Intelligent Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9) and Anu Valia (episodes 5, 6 and 7), it features Jessica Gao as the main screenwriter.

Cars: adventures on the road

Cars: Road Adventures follows Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a road trip across the United States. United to reunite with Mate’s sister.

The series is produced by Marc Sondheimer and directed by Steve Purcell (episodes 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (episodes 5, 6, and 9), and Brian Fee (episodes 3, 4, and 7). Composer Jake Monaco was in charge of creating the music for all nine episodes.

Growing

Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, Growing Up is a groundbreaking documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories.

The Disney Branded Television series uses narrative, experimentation and the documentary technique to accompany a person between the ages of 18 and 22 who tells their story. The stories represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer compelling insights into adolescence and the social, family and internal difficulties young people face on their journey to self-discovery and acceptance.

Each 30-minute episode features a young person, or “hero,” and their experience of growing up based on a very personal interview that narrates the childhood and adolescence of the protagonists. In addition to these interviews, creative cinematic recreations help bring its major turning points to life.

The Adventures of Bertie Gregory

Bertie Gregory, 29, National Geographic Explorer and the visible face of a new generation of adventurers and aspirational natural history makers, takes viewers on epic and exciting journeys to the most spectacular and hidden places in the wilderness. Using state-of-the-art filming technology, National Geographic’s Disney+ Original Series The Adventures of Bertie Gregory breaks the mold of the traditional natural history show by telling extraordinary stories of real-life animals and bringing the audience into each one of them. minute of action.

For weeks, the charismatic BAFTA award-winning filmmaker immerses himself in the lives of animals to capture untold stories of iconic creatures that live in some of the most inhospitable places on the planet. In this season, Bertie ventures into the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the largest congregation of whales ever filmed and comes face to face with buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this series of adventures, Bertie will take audiences on a breathtaking odyssey across the planet, showcasing the natural world at a time when he faces his greatest challenges.

Disney+ Day: offers and benefits for new subscribers

waiting for the Disney+Day On September 8, The Walt Disney Company invites fans to join the Disney+ community with an exclusive offer. Starting tomorrow at 01:00 AM until Tuesday, September 20 at 03:00 AM, those who subscribe to the service can get a month of Disney+ for the final ARS$149.00.