Disney + Day: free Shang-Chi for subscribers from November 12 (and much more)

Disney + is ready to celebrate its two years of activity: the according to Disney + Day will be celebrated on November 12 next and, in order not to overshadow the event, the streaming platform wants to reward its subscribers with a rich set of contents.
The big hit is made up of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, a new chapter from phase 4 of the MCU which premiered in cinemas on September 1st. Disney has decided to screen it only in theaters, without repeating the formula adopted with Black Widow of the cinema release at the same time as the publication on Disney + with VIP access (in addition to the fee, you have to pay an extra price to see the content).
In the case of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney does not bring back VIP Access, that means it will be enough to be a Disney + subscriber to see it at no additional cost.
ALL CONTENTS OF DISNEY + DAY (FROM 12 NOVEMBER)
- Jungle Cruise: Family adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. It premiered in theaters on July 28 and on Disney + on July 30 with VIP access. From November 12, all Disney + subscribers will be able to see it at no additional cost.
- Home Sweet Home Alone: New Disney + Original movie, reinterpretation of the popular Christmas franchise.
- Olaf Presents: new original series of short films made by Walt Disney Animation Studios which stars the snowman from Frozen
- Animation shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios: Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman And Get A Horse!
- Hi Alberto: Pixar short film with the protagonists of the animated film “Luca”
- The Simpons: new short film that pays homage to the main Disney + brands
- The first five episodes of the second season of The world according to Jeff Goldblum
- One special which celebrates the origins and legacy of the iconic bounty hunter of Star Wars, Boba Fett
- One special dedicated to Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a look to the future (phase 4 more and more alive?)
- Dopesick, original series starring Michael Keaton. Will arrive in international markets as part of Star’s offering (included in Disney +)
Disney finally confirms that they will not fail updates on the latest Disney + news, new trailers and exclusive clips.