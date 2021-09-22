Disney + Day: free Shang-Chi for subscribers from November 12 (and much more)

Disney + is ready to celebrate its two years of activity: the according to Disney + Day will be celebrated on November 12 next and, in order not to overshadow the event, the streaming platform wants to reward its subscribers with a rich set of contents.

The big hit is made up of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, a new chapter from phase 4 of the MCU which premiered in cinemas on September 1st. Disney has decided to screen it only in theaters, without repeating the formula adopted with Black Widow of the cinema release at the same time as the publication on Disney + with VIP access (in addition to the fee, you have to pay an extra price to see the content).