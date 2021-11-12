Disney + Day, Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for a worthy celebration

Disney + Day is properly celebrated with the unlock on the platform of the family adventure Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, now viewable by all subscribers.

The Disney + Day of 12 November 2021 will open the curtain on Jungle Cruise, the family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, whose vicissitudes will therefore now be available at all subscribers from Disney +. But where does Jungle Cruise come from and what does it tell? It is also important to understand this because in the near future a sequel from the film by Jaume Collet-Serra …

Jungle Cruise, the plot of the film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise is the story of a small boat, run by Frank (Dwayne Johnson), who in the Amazon jungle of the early twentieth century accompanies tourists on turbulent tours. His life on the bill is turned upside down by the arrival of the scientist Lily (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall), who are on the trail of the mystical Tree of Life: it would have incredible healing abilities. Not without some hesitation, Frank accompanies the two in the enterprise, but to make everything more complicated there is a mad German nobleman, Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons), willing to do anything to get his hands on the Tree before the strong-willed Lily and her expedition …

Jungle Cruise, its origins in a theme park

The script of Jungle Cruise, written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, is loosely based onattraction of the same name in the theme park of Disneyland, the original dream of Walt Disney supervised by himself. In particular, the Jungle Cruise “carousel” was part of the original core of the park, at its inauguration, in the distant but historic 17 July 1955.

The audience explores the jungle on a boat recalled by Frank’s in the film, between exotic plants and evocative adventurous situations, with animatronics of animals such as hippos and elephants. The attraction was designed by Harper Goff, inspired by the film The queen of Africa (1951) by John Houston with Katherine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart, but also in the documentary The African Lion (1955). Practically creating Jungle Cruise was a challenge, however, to stay within the costs, so much so that the person responsible for its construction, Bill Evans, hid among real exotic plants others that only looked like it! A bit like it happens in the analogous carousel of the gods Pirates of the Caribbean, the mechanisms and the tracks of the “boat” were concealed by a water that was artfully muddied with themed dyes.

Jungle Cruise, the importance of the film for Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, which together with Emily Blunt has already accepted the design of a Jungle Cruise 2 which will enter pre-production shortly, revealed that this film was of enormous symbolic importance to him. By announcing its release on Instagram, “The Rock“he said that in the early 2000s, when he was still a wrestler he only appeared at the cinema with The scorpion king, he had seen the first one at the cinema Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the First Moon (which you can also find on Disney +) and had dreamed: would he one day be able to get Disney to represent a historic franchise in the cinema? With Jungle Cruise it really happened, so beyond the profession of star and the contracts to be signed, this feature film represents a historic step for Dwayne …

