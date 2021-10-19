Disney + Day: the sneak peek anticipates the November 12 event program

New previews on the events of Disney + Day, an event for subscribers scheduled for November 12, in the sneak peek video.

Disney released one sneak peek of the Disney + Day inaugural, global streaming event to be held on November 12 and will celebrate the second anniversary of the service with exclusive previews from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and others. On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will preview new releases on the platform and reveal new content coming to the service with a special presentation. Subscribers will be able to enjoy all the latest from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic – including the action-adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise, and the cinecomic Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek described Disney + Day as one “large-scale celebration of our subscribers across the company”, which launched its streaming service with hit original products such as The Mandalorian series and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.

