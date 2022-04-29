Disney dazzles with its bets – Lights of the Century

Walt Disney Studios dazzled during CinemaCon 2022, which took place Wednesday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

MEXICO CITY.- Walt Disney Studios dazzled during CinemaCon 2022, which took place on Wednesday at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with some previews of the films that will be released this year.

Tony Chambers, head of Disney film distribution, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and Jon Landau, producer of the fourth installment of Avatar, were in charge of presenting these exclusive previews, which include productions from Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios and 20th Century Studios.

The trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was shown in 3D for the first time and was met with tremendous enthusiasm.

AMSTERDAM

Premiere November 3

Director: David O. Russell

Cast: Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro and Margot Robbie

It is “an epic romantic crime story about three close friends who find themselves caught up in the middle of one of the most scandalous secret plots in American history,” reads a company statement.

The film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale.

AVATAR: THE WATER PATH

December 15

james cameron

Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet and Sam Worthington

Set more than 10 years after the events that took place in the first installment, it tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the danger that follows them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they overcome.

Marvel Studios

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

May 4th

sam raimi

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong

CinemaCon attendees embarked on a dizzying journey through the Multiverse with the trailer presented by Marvel. Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses alternate realities to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Pixar Animation Studios

LIGHTYEAR

June 16

Angus McLane

Voices: Chris Evans, Uzo Aduba, Alisha Hawthorne and Taika Waititi

Legendary Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure after an incident in which he is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth along with his commander and crew. He is joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his robot cat, Sox. The mission is threatened by the arrival of Zurg and his army.

